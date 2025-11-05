YAX Partners with Solidus Labs to Bolster Crypto-Native Transaction Monitoring

HONG KONG & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YAX, a wholly-owned subsidiary of UP Fintech Holding Ltd (Nasdaq: TIGR), has partnered with Solidus Labs to strengthen its crypto-native transaction monitoring capabilities in line with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (HKSFC) requirements for licensed Virtual Asset Trading Platforms (VATPs).

Through this collaboration, YAX has implemented Solidus HALO Transaction Monitoring, a crypto-native behavioural-analytics solution that provides unified oversight across onchain and offchain activities. The platform enables YAX’s compliance team to detect and investigate sophisticated, multi-layered fraud schemes and money-mule networks—typologies increasingly prevalent in digital-asset markets—while ensuring adherence to Hong Kong’s AML/CFT obligations.

“Ensuring that YAX meets the HKSFC’s AML and transaction-monitoring standards is a cornerstone of our compliance framework,” said Hugo Wong, Head of Compliance at YAX. “We chose Solidus Labs because of their deep understanding of crypto market behaviors and their ability to detect risk across both onchain and offchain environments. Their behavioral-based monitoring provides the level of sophistication necessary to identify complex fraud patterns and safeguard our users in Hong Kong’s regulated digital-asset ecosystem.”

Justin Lin, Director of Customer Success, APAC at Solidus Labs, added: “Solidus Labs’ platform delivers seamless onchain and offchain behavioural detection, enabling unified oversight of crypto-fiat flows and sophisticated fraud schemes specific to digital-asset markets. Our collaboration with YAX, backed by Tiger Brokers, reflects the important shift toward crypto-native transaction monitoring that meets the HK SFC’s expectations for licensed VATPs.”

Solidus HALO empowers compliance teams to analyze suspicious crypto and crypto–fiat transactions for money laundering, fraud, and financial crime by synthesizing numerous onchain and offchain risk signals — all within a single platform at the click of a button.

Future-proofing its compliance program, YAX is adopting crypto-native transaction-monitoring algorithms designed to protect users from a range of emerging crypto-specific risks, ensuring the platform remains resilient as market typologies evolve.

About YAX (Hong Kong) Limited

YAX Exchange, operated by YAX (Hong Kong) Limited, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of UP Fintech Holding Ltd (Nasdaq: TIGR). It holds both Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) and Type 7 (Automated Trading Service / ATS) licences from the HKSFC. The firm is also officially licensed as a Virtual-Asset Trading Platform Operator under Hong Kong’s regulatory framework.

YAX is a premier cryptocurrency exchange platform designed to simplify access and valuation of digital assets for its users. The platform integrates advanced security measures to ensure the segregation and protection of customer funds. Additionally, institutional-grade custody insurance is in place to guarantee the safety of user accounts and assets, reinforcing trust and reliability. Committed to security, accessibility, and innovation, YAX delivers a crypto-trading experience that aligns with Hong Kong’s evolving regulatory standards.

For more details, please visit the YAX website: https://www.yax.hk/.

About Solidus Labs

Solidus Labs is the category-definer for crypto-native trade surveillance and risk monitoring. Its HALO platform represents the gold standard for HKSFC-aligned surveillance, supporting the vast majority of licensed VATPs in Hong Kong.