NaphCare Partner Pima County Adult Detention Complex Awarded NCCHC Pinnacle Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. & PIMA COUNTY, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In collaboration with leading correctional healthcare company, NaphCare, the Pima County Adult Detention Complex was awarded the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) Pinnacle Award at this year’s National Conference on Correctional Health Care. This prestigious honor – NCCHC’s highest recognition – highlights the County’s commitment to delivering high-quality, comprehensive care within its facility.

The Pinnacle Award recognizes facilities or organizations that have earned NCCHC accreditation in three key service areas: health services, mental health services, and opioid treatment programs (OTP). These accreditations reflect compliance with the highest nationally recognized standards of correctional healthcare. To date, only six facilities nationwide have earned this recognition.

Accreditation is awarded following a rigorous evaluation by NCCHC-trained experts who assess compliance across critical areas, including governance and administration; health promotion, safety, and disease prevention; personnel and training; ancillary health services; patient care and treatment; services for special needs populations; and medical-legal issues.

“NCCHC accreditation requires teamwork, dedication, and sustained effort. Achieving three accreditations – and earning NCCHC’s Pinnacle recognition – places Pima County among a select few correctional facilities nationwide. This remarkable achievement reflects steadfast commitment to quality patient care and sets a standard of excellence for others to follow,” said Amy Panagopoulos, MBA, BSN, CCHP, NCCHC’s Vice President of Accreditation and Chief Nursing Officer.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for earning the Pinnacle Award from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care,” said Sheriff Chris Nanos of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. “This recognition reflects our continued commitment to the safety, dignity, and well-being of those in our custody. It highlights the dedication of our medical staff, corrections professionals, and community partners who work tirelessly to provide the highest standard of care within our facility. This award belongs to every member of our organization who strives each day to make a difference.”

“The Pinnacle Award affirms our shared commitment to improving outcomes for those we serve,” said Pima County Detainee and Crisis Systems. “It underscores the impact of working together to strengthen both our facility and our community.”

NaphCare partners with Pima County to provide proactive, patient-focused healthcare, including medical and mental health care at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex facility in Tucson, Arizona. Since 2021, NaphCare has partnered with the County to ensure quality healthcare services that align with NCCHC standards. This includes developing and expanding the Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program into a SAMHSA-certified, NCCHC-accredited Opioid Treatment Program (OTP).

“As a proud partner to Pima County, we celebrate this outstanding achievement in correctional healthcare,” said Brad McLane, Chief Executive Officer of NaphCare. “Earning three separate accreditations is a clear reflection of their dedication to quality care, and we’re honored to support them in delivering essential health services.”

About NaphCare

NaphCare, partners with local, state and federal government agencies nationwide to provide innovative healthcare, technology and administrative solutions for the correctional system. The company’s industry-leading approach to correctional healthcare includes designing and implementing evidence-based clinical programs to address the specific challenges of the corrections environment. Above all, NaphCare aims to make a positive impact in the communities they serve. NaphCare is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Additional information can be found on the company’s website: www.naphcare.com or www.techcareehr.com.

About Pima County Adult Detention Complex

The Pima County Adult Detention Complex (PCADC), located in Tucson, Arizona, is operated by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. It serves as the central detention facility for individuals awaiting trial, sentencing, or transfer, as well as those serving short-term commitments. The complex is structured to ensure secure and humane housing while upholding community safety.

The facility is composed of multiple housing units designed to accommodate inmates across all custody levels, from minimum to maximum security. In addition to secure confinement, the PCADC provides medical and behavioral health services, educational opportunities, and evidence-based initiatives that support rehabilitation and reduce recidivism.

Staff members work in partnership with the courts, law enforcement agencies, and community stakeholders to maintain efficient operations and compliance with established legal, safety, and professional standards.

About Pima County Detainee and Crisis Systems

The mission of the Detainee and Crisis Systems Department is to fund and administer the County's mandated health care functions and to ensure quality services are delivered to our populations in an efficient and effective manner. Our populations include detainees of the Pima County Adult and Juvenile Detention Centers; individuals receiving involuntary court-ordered evaluations; victims of sexual assault; victims of dangerous crimes against children; victims of domestic violence; and individuals receiving restoration to competency services.

About the National Commission on Correctional Health Care

The mission of the National Commission on Correctional Health Care, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, is to improve the quality of health care in jails, prisons, and juvenile confinement facilities. NCCHC establishes standards for health services in correctional facilities, operates a voluntary accreditation program for institutions that meet those standards, produces, and disseminates resource publications, conducts educational conferences, and offers a certification program for correctional health professionals. NCCHC is supported by the major national organizations representing the fields of health, mental health, law, and corrections. Each of those organizations has named a liaison to the NCCHC board of representatives to create a robust, multidisciplinary governing structure that reflects the complexities of correctional health care.