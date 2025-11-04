Carvana and Stanford Athletics Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars online, today announced a multi-year partnership with Stanford Athletics, the nation's all-time leader in NCAA team championships. As the Official Auto Retailer of Stanford Athletics, Carvana will bring its customer-first, tech-driven approach to the Cardinal campus, celebrating Stanford’s legacy of athletic tradition, academic excellence, and engaged community.

“Carvana’s pioneering, entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to creating exceptional experiences make them an exciting partner for Stanford Athletics,” said John Donahoe, Stanford’s Jaquish & Kenninger Director and Chair of Athletics. “We’re looking forward to building on Stanford’s tremendous athletic and academic legacy, teaming up with Carvana to elevate Cardinal traditions for students, athletes, alumni, and fans.”

From the roar of Maples Pavilion to the jingling of keys that fills Stanford Stadium, Carvana will help bring Cardinal traditions to life in fresh and interactive ways:

The 6th Man driven by Carvana : Carvana will become the new presenting sponsor of Stanford Basketball’s student sections, helping to power the energy inside the arena with co-branded giveaways, visible signage, and a refreshed student section lounge known as the Carvana Club.

: Carvana will become the new presenting sponsor of Stanford Basketball’s student sections, helping to power the energy inside the arena with co-branded giveaways, visible signage, and a refreshed student section lounge known as the Carvana Club. Carvana Keys : At each home football game, fans will take part in the kickoff key-shaking tradition, complete with custom LED signage to light up the sidelines and rev up the energy of the crowd.

: At each home football game, fans will take part in the kickoff key-shaking tradition, complete with custom LED signage to light up the sidelines and rev up the energy of the crowd. ”REV IT UP” Cam, fueled by Carvana : A new videoboard feature at home basketball games will capture the loudest fans in the building and spotlight their Cardinal pride.

: A new videoboard feature at home basketball games will capture the loudest fans in the building and spotlight their Cardinal pride. Interactive In-Game Competitions: Select basketball home games will feature on-court contests with exclusive prizes designed to get students on their feet and fans in the game.

Beyond game day, Stanford and Carvana will spotlight the entrepreneurial spirit of Stanford student-athletes. Not only through producing a co-branded content series highlighting off-field achievements, but Stanford and Carvana will host networking events connecting students and alumni with Carvana leaders –creating new pathways for mentorship and career growth.

“This partnership is meaningful on both a personal and professional level,” said Dan Gill, Carvana’s Chief Product Officer and Stanford Hall of Fame gymnast. “As a student-athlete at Stanford, I learned so much about persistence, resilience, creativity, and teamwork – key qualities that also guide Carvana’s culture. It’s exciting to see these two communities come together in a way that celebrates and builds on the values of Stanford Athletics.”

Fans, students, and alumni will see this partnership come to life beginning this fall across campus.

About Carvana

Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Since launching in 2013, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can find a car, get financing, trade in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of delivery or local pickup as soon as the same day. Carvana’s unique offering is powered by its passionate team, differentiated national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology.

For more information, please visit www.carvana.com.

About Stanford Athletics

Stanford’s Department of Athletics, Physical Education and Recreation (DAPER) is the premier intercollegiate athletics program in the country. The all-time leader in NCAA team championships with 137, Stanford has won at least one NCAA team title for 49 straight years dating back to the 1976-77 campaign. The department boasts nearly 900 student-athletes competing across 36 varsity teams, which have combined to produce 173 national championships overall and 658 individual national champions. Stanford has won the Learfield Directors’ Cup in 26 of the possible 31 seasons and is a 10-time recipient of the Capital One Cup. Stanford’s Olympic affiliates have captured 335 overall medals from 196 medalists, and the Cardinal totaled more Team USA selections than any other institution at the 2024 Paris Games, reinforcing its status as the preeminent training ground for national team competition.