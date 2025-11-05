CrowdStrike and CoreWeave Partner to Power the Secure AI Cloud for the Agentic Era

AUSTIN, Texas & LIVINGSTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Fal.Con Europe 2025, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and CoreWeave, The Essential Cloud for AI™, announced a major global partnership to power the secure AI cloud foundation for the agentic era and accelerate the march toward secure AGI.

The collaboration combines CoreWeave’s high-performance AI Cloud with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s industry-leading protection to secure and accelerate the complex computing workloads that drive modern AI innovation – protecting the systems where intelligence is built, trained, and deployed. Together, the companies are empowering AI pioneers to innovate faster and with confidence on infrastructure that is secure by design.

Building on CrowdStrike’s collaboration with NVIDIA to bring always-on, continuously learning AI agents for cybersecurity to the edge, the CrowdStrike-CoreWeave partnership extends that innovation into real-world production environments running on CoreWeave’s platform, built on NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure.

“AI is transforming security and CrowdStrike is transforming how AI is secured,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. “CoreWeave powers some of the most advanced AI workloads on the planet, and CrowdStrike secures where AI happens. Together, we’re building a foundation for the agentic era, where security is inherent to AI itself.”

“CoreWeave has built the infrastructure that powers the most advanced AI workloads in the world,” said Michael Intrator, co-founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of CoreWeave. “Together with CrowdStrike, we’re combining the best performance and protection to give AI pioneers the scale and speed to build, train, and deploy AI securely and with confidence.”

The CrowdStrike-CoreWeave partnership expands CrowdStrike’s secure AI ecosystem – bringing together CrowdStrike’s cybersecurity leadership, CoreWeave’s purpose-built AI cloud, and NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure to deliver the security, speed, intelligence, and resilience that the agentic era demands.

