L Squared Makes Strategic Investment in Ergo to Expand Intelligence Capabilities for Global Leaders Navigating Unprecedented Geopolitical Risk

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L Squared Capital Partners (“L Squared”) announced today a significant growth investment in Ergo (the “Company”), a technology-enabled geopolitical and strategic intelligence firm. For nearly twenty years, leading corporations, financial institutions, and governments have trusted Ergo’s data-driven insights to help them anticipate global opportunities and risks and shape strategic responses. Ergo marks L Squared’s fifth platform investment from Fund IV, an $840 million fund closed in April 2023. Ergo’s management team will retain a significant ownership stake in the Company, underscoring their long-term commitment to their clients, and to Ergo’s growth and success.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in New York City, Ergo delivers actionable foresight mapped to bottom-line impact necessary for this era of rapid global change. The Company helps clients navigate “the geopolitical / technological supercycle” through the Flashpoints Forum – its membership community built upon probabilistic forecasts, real-time intelligence, and exclusive programming. Ergo’s Bespoke Solutions and Due Diligence services provide clients with tailored intelligence covering opportunity assessment, market analysis, competitive positioning, and investment target evaluation to support high-stakes strategic and investment decisions.

“Ergo is a founder-led, technology-enabled services business operating in a market where proprietary insight and trust are essential,” said Randall Hunt, Managing Partner at L Squared. “We’re excited to partner with R.P. Eddy and the Ergo team to build on the Company’s position as a global leader in intelligence and advisory services at the intersection of geopolitics, technology, and economics.”

“L Squared’s partnership doesn’t just expand Ergo’s capabilities – it expands the intelligence divide between organizations that will thrive and those scrambling to figure out how to clean up after every shock,” said R.P. Eddy, Founder and CEO of Ergo. “Their experience scaling technology-enabled services businesses will help us accelerate product innovation, expand our go-to-market reach, and deliver even greater value to our clients. We’re grateful for their long‑term backing of our mission‑driven team.”

“Ergo delivers the kind of actionable intelligence global organizations increasingly rely on,” said Brian Scott, Principal at L Squared. “We’re excited to support the team to accelerate Flashpoints Forum growth and pursue strategic acquisitions to expand Ergo’s capabilities.”

Ergo was advised by Equiteq (financial advisor), Fox Rothschild LLP (legal counsel), and Ballast Consulting Group (operational finance). L Squared was advised by Clearsight Advisors (financial advisor) and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP (legal counsel).

About L Squared Capital Partners

L Squared Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm with over $2 billion of equity commitments under management. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, L Squared seeks to make long-term investments in leading growth companies operating in targeted sectors: Education Technology, Tech-Enabled Services & Software, and Industrial Technology & Services. L Squared’s unique investor base of family offices and institutions enables the firm to focus on long-term value creation driven by revenue and earnings growth, not financial engineering or market timing. The principals of L Squared have worked together for over 15 years and have more than 125 years of combined experience investing in growing private companies. For additional information, please visit www.lsquaredcap.com.

About Ergo

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in New York, Ergo is a leading geopolitical and strategic intelligence firm that helps global corporations, financial institutions, and governments navigate complex risks and opportunities. The Company’s platform, refined over nearly two decades, combines advanced analytics, frontline intelligence from tens of thousands of global advisors, and deep client collaboration to deliver actionable insights. Ergo enables clients to anticipate change and prepare for bottom-line impact before events occur. For additional information, please visit www.ergo.net

