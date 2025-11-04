Cengage Group Teams Up with AWS to Define the Future of AI in Education

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cengage Group, a global edtech company serving millions of learners worldwide, today announced an expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), combining AWS’s artificial intelligence (AI) technologies with Cengage Group’s learning design expertise to deliver trusted AI solutions that improve learning outcomes, empower educators and prepare learners for the workforce at scale.

This relationship comes at a time when the adoption of AI in education is rapidly accelerating. According to recent Cengage Group research, 62% of students already use AI for academics — most often to summarize complex concepts (67%) or create study materials (55%). While some students use AI to shortcut assignments (37%), more than half are seeking tools that help them engage more deeply with learning, which underscores the need for AI that supports critical thinking toward outcomes, not just answers.

One of Cengage Group’s first AI solutions to support the need for outcome-focused learning is the AI Leveler Tool. Announced this past spring in beta, this generative AI–powered tool allows K–12 educators to adjust and personalize the reading level of instructional content for each student. The tool is now being piloted across dozens of school districts, with overwhelmingly positive early feedback from a teacher panel: 94% rated the tool’s quality as good, 90% viewed it favorably compared to other solutions and 100% said they would use it in their classrooms. The Leveler was developed in close collaboration with the AWS Generative AI Innovation team, who partnered with Cengage Group to shape the initial concept, refine the model based on educator feedback and ensure the tool could deliver both accuracy and scale.

“AI is reshaping every industry, and education cannot be left behind in this transformation,” said Darren Person, Chief Digital Officer, Cengage Group. “By combining AWS’s advanced AI technologies with Cengage Group’s deep expertise in learning design, we’re ensuring that AI in the classroom enhances human creativity, expands opportunity and delivers outcomes - not shortcuts - for learners everywhere. With tools like the AI Leveler already in classrooms, our work together demonstrates how responsible, flexible and scalable AI can support educators, improve learner engagement and expand access to all learners.”

Beyond the AI Leveler, Cengage Group and AWS are expanding their collaboration with initiatives that apply generative AI to enhance learner engagement, improve outcomes and strengthen the connection between education and employment. These efforts are guided by three priorities: creating a large language model (LLM)-agnostic open architecture so the best AI models can be adapted as the technology evolves; embedding responsible AI practices with strong content-safety guardrails to address the privacy and security concerns of educators, institutions, students and parents; and designing solutions that can scale quickly and reliably to reach millions of learners worldwide, ensuring the benefits of AI are widely accessible.

“AWS is proud to expand our collaboration with Cengage Group, which is innovating in new ways with generative AI, to enhance learner engagement, accelerate outcomes and create seamless pathways from education to employment for millions worldwide,” said Kim Majerus, Vice President of Global Education and U.S. State and Local Government at AWS.

This collaboration builds on a longstanding relationship between Cengage Group and AWS, and follows Cengage Group’s recently announced expansion of AI-powered tools across its portfolio, aimed at personalizing experiences and improving outcomes for millions of learners.

