UKG Unveils Industry-First Network Focused on Wealth, Health, and Everyday Essentials for the Frontline Workforce

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG Aspire 2025 — UKG, a leading global AI platform unifying HR, pay, and workforce management, today unveiled a first-to-market, AI-led experience focusing on frontline employees that connects them with a curated network of services and partners focused on supporting their wealth, health, and everyday essentials. Early collaborators include Chime, TurboTax, and OnePay, with additional providers to be announced in the first half of 2026.

While many companies offer generic discount portals or perk-focused marketplaces, UKG’s Frontline Worker Network stands out by anticipating the needs of frontline employees and delivering personalized guidance, advice, and even incentives within UKG without anyone having to download extra apps or navigate to third-party managed websites. Powered by UKG Bryte™ AI, the system uses work data to anticipate what employees need next in three core categories:

Financial Wellness: Help employees more effectively manage and optimize their personal finances with simplicity and empowerment based on pay, work trends, and earnings goals.

Help employees more effectively manage and optimize their personal finances with simplicity and empowerment based on pay, work trends, and earnings goals. Health: Unlock opportunities that support the physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing of frontline workers inside and outside of the workplace.

Unlock opportunities that support the physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing of frontline workers inside and outside of the workplace. Everyday Essentials: Make attendance sustainable with dependable transportation and backup childcare options, plus adjacent essentials that encourage presence, focus, and punctuality.

Innovating for the Frontline Worker

According to a recent UKG global study of 8,200 frontline workers, nearly half believe their organization has two cultures: one for knowledge workers who can enjoy perks like remote work and unlimited time-off, and one for frontline workers, which make up nearly 80% of the global workforce1 and must be present to do their jobs.

“Despite making up the vast majority of the workforce, most solution providers in the HR and workforce management space are not designing solutions specifically to help the frontline worker,” said Josh Bersin, founder and CEO at The Josh Bersin Company. “UKG has long embraced the frontline workforce and the introduction of new innovations like their AI-guided Frontline Worker Network is a powerful example of how meeting the needs of employees can unlock higher levels of productivity, efficiency, and flexibility, helping the business meet its goals.”

Leading with Finances

Frontline Worker Network launch partners include consumer fintech leaders Chime, TurboTax, and OnePay. Each partnership is focused on exploring ways to help frontline employees maximize their pay and streamline financial management, with more details to be announced in early 2026.

To help frontline employees, UKG is also embedding the popular UKG® Wallet earned wage access mobile app into the highly rated UKG Pro® mobile application. By no longer requiring a separate app, even more employees will have safe and convenient access to their earned wages prior to payday.

“Tens of millions of frontline employees already rely on UKG for everyday tasks like punching in, requesting time off, and checking their pay — and we’re now transforming those transactional tasks into micro-moments of engagement that matter to support and delight people,” said Suresh Vittal, Chief Product Officer at UKG. “As an essential people-focused feature of the UKG Workforce Operating Platform, the Frontline Worker Network provides our customers with an entirely new way to help people and teams thrive.”

In 2026, UKG’s Frontline Worker Network will expand beyond financial management tools to focus on wellness and everyday essentials, welcoming additional partners.

UKG is a leading global AI platform for HR, pay, and workforce management. Unifying award-winning solutions with the world’s largest collection of workforce data and people-first AI, UKG delivers unrivaled insights into today’s workforce, helping organizations in every industry turn data into decisions that elevate productivity, culture, and the customer experience. Trusted by more than 80,000 organizations across 150 countries, tens of millions of employees — from small businesses to global enterprises — use UKG every day. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Footnote 1: According to a June 2025 Statista report on global employment, there are more than 3.5 billion employees worldwide. In 2022, Gartner estimated that there were 2.7 frontline workers worldwide. 2.7 billion frontline workers / 3.5 billion total workers = 77%.

