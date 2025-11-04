-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Verus Securitization Trust 2025-11 (VERUS 2025-11)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 12 classes of mortgage pass-through notes from Verus Securitization Trust 2025-11 (VERUS 2025-11), a $707.4 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral comprises 1,426 residential mortgages and is characterized by a significant concentration of loans underwritten using alternative income documentation. Borrowers in the subject pool possess a non-zero WA original credit score of 736 and exhibit moderate equity in each mortgaged property, with an original combined LTV (CLTV) ratio of 72.0%. Approximately 45.5% of the loans were exempt from the ATR/QM rule due to being originated for business purposes or underwritten by a CDFI. The remaining portions of the pool were categorized as QM: Safe Harbor (28.7%), non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM) under the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule (22.7%), or categorized as QM: Rebuttable Presumption (3.1%).

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1012105

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Edward DeVito, Senior Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2319
edward.devito@kbra.com

Liam Vauk, Associate
+1 646-731-1323
liam.vauk@kbra.com

Sharif Mahdavian, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2301
sharif.mahdavian@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

