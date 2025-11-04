8x8 Adds Native Support for Mitel Phones, Enhancing Platform Access and Enterprise Voice Flexibility

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading global business communications platform provider, now offers native support and direct sales for most widely deployed Mitel SIP desk phones. This integration gives organizations using Mitel SIP desk phones streamlined, cost-efficient access to the 8x8 platform, preserving existing investments while enabling seamless access and AI-powered innovation.

The addition of Mitel SIP support expands 8x8’s enterprise voice capabilities, ensuring businesses can modernize on their terms. By combining trusted Mitel hardware with the secure, global reach of the 8x8 platform, customers gain access to modern, integrated unified communications and contact center solutions – without the disruption of device replacements.

“Physical handsets continue to play an essential role for many enterprises,” said Victor Belfor, Global Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at 8x8, Inc. "Mitel has made a tremendous investment in highly automated, cost efficient, environmentally responsible, and TAA-compliant manufacturing. By natively supporting Mitel phones, we give our customers complete access to the 8x8 platform unlocking the power of AI, global scale, and seamless customer and employee experience."

Enterprise-grade Voice, Simplified

With SIP-enabled support for Mitel’s leading handsets, including the 6900 Series, customers benefit from:

Seamless, built-for-you experiences for every customer .

for every customer Lower upfront costs by preserving compatible Mitel devices.

by preserving compatible Mitel devices. Accelerated deployments through plug-and-play provisioning.

through plug-and-play provisioning. Trusted voice quality and continuity for high-demand environments.

for high-demand environments. Future-proofed innovation through 8x8’s unified, cloud-native platform.

Built for Hybrid and Mission-critical Use Cases

The 8x8 Platform for CX combines business phone, contact center, chat, video, APIs, and AI in a single, integrated solution – backed by a financially guaranteed 99.999% uptime SLA and global PSTN coverage in 55+ countries. The ability to maintain SIP handsets as physical endpoints provides flexibility for shared spaces, high-compliance industries, and global deployments.

“Mitel’s SIP phones are enterprise-grade devices that are trusted by organizations all over the world for their dependability and performance,” said Steve Loebrich, Head of Channel Sales and Distribution at Mitel. “They are built to last and are designed to deliver secure and timely communication across a range of environments. By working with 8x8 to offer native SIP support, we are ensuring their customers are provided with the same user-friendly experience they have come to expect from Mitel phones – today and into the future.”

Availability

Native support is available globally now for select device models. Current Mitel phone users in the US can also upgrade and purchase new phones for the latest features and improved performance.

Further, to reinforce global supply chain stability, Mitel recently announced the relocation of its IP phone production to Germany, in partnership with Gigaset, leveraging the country’s engineering and manufacturing automation and quality. In addition to shortened lead times for European customers, this provides additional assurance for 8x8 and Mitel customers operating in regulated industries and geographies.

Customers and partners can learn more by visiting 8x8.com/devices.

