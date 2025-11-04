BOSTON ONCOLOGY ARABIA and LOCAL CONTENT & GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT AUTHORITY Sign Agreement to Localize Advanced Biologic Medicines in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a major step toward advancing pharmaceutical local content and national drug security, BOSTON ONCOLOGY ARABIA and the Local Content & Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA) have signed an agreement to localize the manufacture of two biosimilar medicines within the Kingdom.

The signing ceremony took place at the Global Health Exhibition, under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and the Local Content & Government Procurement Authority, underscoring the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening local manufacturing capabilities and ensuring reliable access to essential biologic therapies for patients nationwide.

Strengthening National Drug Security

Through this agreement, Boston Oncology Arabia will lead the technology transfer, local manufacturing, and commercial rollout of two high-value biologics — adalimumab and etanercept — used in the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. The initiative contributes to the continued expansion of the Kingdom’s pharmaceutical local content portfolio and advances Vision 2030’s objectives for healthcare transformation and industrial self-sufficiency.

“This signing represents a defining moment in the localization of complex biologics,” said Dr. Abdullah Baaj, Founder & CEO of Boston Oncology Arabia. “By manufacturing adalimumab and etanercept domestically, we are not only expanding access to life-changing biologic therapies, but also building a sustainable foundation for Saudi self-reliance in advanced pharmaceutical production.”

Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Alsagheir, LCGPA’s Official Spokesperson, stated that “these agreements are expected to generate an estimated economic impact exceeding SAR 1.2 billion on the national GDP and create around 500 direct jobs to qualify Saudi talent in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.”

A Milestone for Localized Biologic Manufacturing

Boston Oncology Arabia has been at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical local content strategy, with an expanding portfolio of advanced generics, biosimilars, peptides, and critical-care injectables designed to meet national demand across high-impact therapeutic areas. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sudair Industrial City operates to USFDA, EMA, and SFDA standards, ensuring that every locally made product meets the highest international benchmarks for quality and safety.

The localization of these advanced biologics further solidifies Boston Oncology Arabia’s role as a national leader in biologic manufacturing, enabling faster, more reliable access to critical medicines and supporting the Kingdom’s long-term objective of pharmaceutical independence.

About Boston Oncology Arabia

Headquartered in Riyadh, Boston Oncology Arabia is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company purpose-built for localization. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced generics, biosimilars, peptides, and critical-care injectables to meet the highest global standards while serving the real-world needs of Saudi hospitals.

With operations anchored in Sudair Industrial City, Boston Oncology Arabia supports the goals of Vision 2030 by strengthening national drug security and expanding the Kingdom’s capacity for high-value, technology-driven pharmaceutical production. Its end-to-end model—spanning licensing, local development, manufacturing, and commercialization—ensures a reliable supply of world-class medicines that reach patients swiftly, safely, and affordably.

Learn more at https://bostononcology.com/