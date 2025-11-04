Visa and Transcard Collaborate to Deliver Advanced Embedded Working Capital Solutions in Freight & Logistics

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa and Transcard today announced the launch of a next-generation embedded finance platform, designed to power payments and working capital solutions in the freight and logistics industry. As a part of their joint effort, Visa and Transcard are also collaborating on agentic initiatives for the B2B segment.

This alliance puts embedded credit and working capital solutions in the hands of freight forwarders and airline carriers on WebCargo by Freightos (Nasdaq: CRGO), a leading digital booking and payments platform in the freight industry. By combining Visa’s global expertise in commercial solutions with Transcard’s leading-edge payment orchestration technology, WebCargo users can now gain access to flexible credit terms, seamless onboarding and automated reconciliation for air cargo transactions. The solution, built on Visa’s virtual card infrastructure, unlocks the cash flow bottlenecks between freight forwarders and airlines, and elevates the digital freight booking and payment experience for all participants.

Visa and Transcard are also exploring agentic use cases for the B2B segment, while Visa Intelligent Commerce (VIC) is working to develop Commercial standards and tools to help agents reach suppliers and transact securely. Transcard has agentic experiences built into its platform to deliver automation, provide proactive insights and help its customers manage cash flow more efficiently. Together, these capabilities aim to deliver dynamic payment orchestration, improved working capital management and actionable intelligence in an agent-driven commerce workflow.

“At Visa, we’re focused on building the future of payments through secure, scalable and intelligent commercial solutions,” said Darren Parslow, Global Head of Visa Commercial Solutions. “Our partnership with Transcard reflects our commitment to advancing the industry, leveraging our technology and expertise to help businesses streamline operations and grow with confidence in a rapidly evolving global market.”

“This partnership strengthens our embedded B2B payment and working capital solution and delivers intelligent payment orchestration with agentic AI functionality,” said Greg Bloh, Transcard CEO. “Together with Visa, we’re elevating the digital freight booking and payment experience for WebCargo by Freightos and driving innovation across the sector.”

“At Freightos, our mission is to make global trade frictionless,” said Zvi Schreiber, CEO of Freightos. “That means not only helping importers, exporters and freight forwarders to instantly compare, book, and manage freight services online—but also making it easier to pay for those services in a modern, seamless way. Our partnership with Visa and Transcard brings us one step closer to a future where international trade is as easy to transact as booking a flight or taxi online.”

“This partnership underscores Visa’s investment in embedded finance and agentic commerce to become a key enabler of innovation in the commercial payment space,” said Piyush Tiwari, Head of Global Strategic Partnerships, Visa Commercial Solutions. “Specifically, our integrated approach with Transcard and Freightos connects the dots for both airlines and freight forwarders and offers working capital efficiencies that can help drive real business growth. We are proud to support WebCargo by Freightos in shaping a smarter, more resilient freight ecosystem.”

This collaboration reflects a continued commitment to advancing digital transformation in freight by fostering greater connectivity, operational efficiency and financial agility for airlines, forwarders and their customers.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Transcard

Transcard offers comprehensive payment orchestration solutions for banks, fintechs, and businesses. Our AI-powered embedded payment solutions enable seamless transactions, collaboration, and data sharing with customers and suppliers globally. Transcard’s solutions combine multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, system of record integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security to support B2B and B2C payments for businesses of all sizes. Streamline financial operations with digital payments, monitor real-time activity, reduce fraud risk, and improve customer and vendor experience with an all-in-one payment portal. Learn more at Transcard.com.

About Freightos

Freightos® (Nasdaq: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade efficient, agile, and resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for businesses of all shapes and sizes around the globe. Products include Freightos Enterprise for multinational importers and exporters, Freightos Marketplace for small importers and exporters, WebCargo and 7LFreight by WebCargo for freight forwarders, WebCargo for Airlines, and Clearit, a digital customs broker.

More information is available at freightos.com/investors.