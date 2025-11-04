Snowflake Intelligence Brings Agentic AI to the Enterprise

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced that Snowflake Intelligence is now generally available to Snowflake’s global customer base of more than 12,000 organizations. Snowflake Intelligence is an enterprise intelligence agent that provides every user with the ability to answer complex questions in natural language and puts insights at every employee’s fingertips. With a single question, Snowflake Intelligence can facilitate deep research and suggest solutions to previously difficult and time-consuming business problems — allowing users to move beyond the “what” to the critical “why.” In the past three months alone, more than 1,000 Snowflake customers have already leveraged Snowflake Intelligence to deploy over 15,000 AI agents across their businesses¹, and that number continues to grow. To help global enterprises further democratize access to their data, Snowflake also announced new innovations that empower users to easily deploy agentic AI at scale, so they can actually drive ROI from their investments.

“For more than a decade, Snowflake has served as a cornerstone of global enterprises’ data strategies. Our next evolution is about bringing AI to this data, allowing every customer to unlock intelligence that is uniquely their own,” said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product, Snowflake. “Snowflake Intelligence makes this possible, democratizing the power of AI so every employee can make smarter and faster decisions, fundamentally changing how our customers will innovate for years to come."

Snowflake Intelligence: All Your Knowledge. One Trusted AI.

Getting answers to critical business questions like, "How are our sales trending?" has always been slow and difficult, with data scattered across various business systems, spreadsheets, emails, and static dashboards. Snowflake Intelligence puts an end to this frustration, reinventing how organizations use, understand, and take action from data. Instead of relying on data teams to write complex code, any employee can now securely talk to all their company's data in one place. This in turn reduces the guesswork in decision-making, fostering a new culture of data across the enterprise. The combined power of human expertise and Snowflake Intelligence is fundamentally transforming how global organizations like Cisco, Fanatics, Toyota Motor Europe, TS Imagine, USA Bobsled/Skeleton Team, and Wolfspeed get work done across the enterprise.

Snowflake Intelligence unifies all enterprise data sources from structured tables and unstructured documents to data from third-party apps like Salesforce Data 360 via Zero Copy. Unlike other point solutions on the market, Snowflake Intelligence enables deeper analysis across multimodal data to serve as a thought partner for understanding nuances and relationships across data. Built for reliability and scale, it’s enterprise-ready with trust, governance, and security at the forefront, allowing employees to confidently access and analyze data through natural language while helping ensure that confidential information stays confidential. Powered by industry-leading AI models from providers like Anthropic, Snowflake Intelligence is transforming complex queries into conversational insights, ultimately democratizing data and AI access across the enterprise.

New innovations from Snowflake’s AI Research Team make Snowflake Intelligence up to three times faster on text-to-SQL queries, delivering real-time answers with the same trusted accuracy. To increase the trustworthiness and accuracy of responses, the team also pioneered a novel evaluation method coined the Agent GPA (Goal, Plan, Action) framework that catches up to 95% of errors when tested on standard datasets, achieving near-human levels of error detection.

Snowflake Provides Choice and Flexibility to Deploy Customized Data Agents

In order to deliver AI apps and agents at scale, enterprises need the choice and flexibility to build solutions that actually drive value and impact in their real-world environments. Snowflake’s new AI innovations provide the building blocks to help organizations do just that:

Build Custom, Multi-Agent Solutions : Cortex Agents (now generally available) enables developers to build data agents that can plan tasks, use tools, and generate responses from both structured and unstructured data. Additionally, Snowflake’s managed Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server (now generally available) serves as a secure, standardized bridge to external AI agents like Anthropic , Cursor , and Salesforce’s Agentforce , eliminating custom integration overhead and simplifying enterprises’ application architecture.

: (now generally available) enables developers to build data agents that can plan tasks, use tools, and generate responses from both structured and unstructured data. Additionally, Snowflake’s managed (now generally available) serves as a secure, standardized bridge to external AI agents like , , and , eliminating custom integration overhead and simplifying enterprises’ application architecture. Extend the Knowledge and Interoperability of Agents in Snowflake: Users can leverage Cortex Knowledge Extensions and Sharing of Semantic Views (now generally available) to enrich AI agents with trusted data from an ecosystem of providers including FactSet, IPinfo, and MSCI.

What Snowflake Customers Are Saying About Snowflake Intelligence:

“At Snowflake, our data team serves as customer zero for Snowflake Cortex AI. Using Snowflake Intelligence, we built an internal GTM AI Assistant that gives our sales and marketing teams a single place to instantly access everything from go-to-market knowledge and customer data to competitive intelligence,” said Anahita Tafivizi, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Snowflake . "The AI assistant is actively being used by more than 6,000 employees across sales and marketing, and answers more than 12,500 questions per week. By harnessing Snowflake Intelligence internally, we can save employees anywhere from a few minutes on simple customer profile lookups, to multiple hours when used for complex analytics like creating custom SQL, ultimately democratizing data and AI-powered insights to accelerate deals and go-to-market decisions."

. "The AI assistant is actively being used by more than 6,000 employees across sales and marketing, and answers more than 12,500 questions per week. By harnessing Snowflake Intelligence internally, we can save employees anywhere from a few minutes on simple customer profile lookups, to multiple hours when used for complex analytics like creating custom SQL, ultimately democratizing data and AI-powered insights to accelerate deals and go-to-market decisions." "At Cisco, we’re relentlessly focused on advancing AI-driven intelligence to make our processes smarter and more adaptive every day,” Srini Namineni, SVP and Chief Automation Officer, Cisco. “ With Snowflake Intelligence in our toolbox, we’re developing internal AI agents that can integrate and analyze large volumes of data, paving the way for greater automation and faster decision-making across our teams."

With Snowflake Intelligence in our toolbox, we’re developing internal AI agents that can integrate and analyze large volumes of data, paving the way for greater automation and faster decision-making across our teams." “Snowflake is the engine behind FanGraph, our fan identity graph that links millions of touchpoints across our entire ecosystem of commerce, collectibles, and gaming,” said Maddy Want, VP of Data, Fanatics . “With Snowflake Intelligence, we're empowering business users across Fanatics to unlock easy and highly accurate segmentation, accelerate enterprise cross-sell opportunities, and fuel our advertising business by building addressable audiences from our richest data. It’s transforming how we turn data into market-leading fan experiences, enabling true data exploration and faster decision-making across the organization.”

. “With Snowflake Intelligence, we're empowering business users across Fanatics to unlock easy and highly accurate segmentation, accelerate enterprise cross-sell opportunities, and fuel our advertising business by building addressable audiences from our richest data. It’s transforming how we turn data into market-leading fan experiences, enabling true data exploration and faster decision-making across the organization.” "Snowflake Intelligence has transformed our development timeline, reducing agent deployment from months to weeks. This has fundamentally shifted our team's focus from writing code, to prioritizing what truly drives value: building rich business context and robust semantic models," said Thierry Martin, Head of Data and AI, Toyota Motor Europe . "The result is a significant competitive advantage — we're bringing secure, compliant data solutions to market faster, while eliminating data movement risks.”

. "The result is a significant competitive advantage — we're bringing secure, compliant data solutions to market faster, while eliminating data movement risks.” “In financial markets, speed is everything. For more than three decades, our technology has been foundational to many of the world’s most sophisticated financial institutions as they make critical decisions in fast-moving markets,” said Thomas Bodenski, COO and Chief Data & Analytics Officer, TS Imagine . “With Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex AI, we’ve combined our deep domain expertise with semantic models and agents that let our users act on insight faster than ever — saving them substantial time and effort. By democratizing the ability to analyze data with AI, we can empower our users to measure and assess their performance and that of their market counterparts in minutes rather than days.”

. “With Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex AI, we’ve combined our deep domain expertise with semantic models and agents that let our users act on insight faster than ever — saving them substantial time and effort. By democratizing the ability to analyze data with AI, we can empower our users to measure and assess their performance and that of their market counterparts in minutes rather than days.” “Grit, resilience, and excellence are the hallmarks of our athletes, and we see those same values in Snowflake’s DNA,” said Curt Tomasevicz, U.S. Olympic gold medalist (Bobsled) and Director of Sport Performance for USA Bobsled/Skeleton . “We are thrilled to join forces with Snowflake because they understand that the path to excellence is paved with data intelligence. By unifying our data and making it easy for everyone to harness its insights through AI with Snowflake Intelligence, we can equip our trainers, coaches, and athletes with the crucial insights that allow us to unlock a measurable advantage on the ice.”

. “We are thrilled to join forces with Snowflake because they understand that the path to excellence is paved with data intelligence. By unifying our data and making it easy for everyone to harness its insights through AI with Snowflake Intelligence, we can equip our trainers, coaches, and athletes with the crucial insights that allow us to unlock a measurable advantage on the ice.” “Our Snowflake journey began with bursting 200+ SQL reporting silos into a unified, governed data ecosystem. Today, with Snowflake Intelligence, we're unlocking the full potential of data across every function; from factory floor to corporate functions,” said Priya Almelkar, Chief Information Officer, Wolfspeed. “We've deployed over a dozen AI agents in production, and the results are transformative: troubleshooting equipment issues in two minutes instead of two hours, faster access to information that previously took weeks to analyze, better insights from internal knowledge and quantum leap in productivity and operational efficiency across the enterprise. This is AI in action, embedded in operations, empowering our people, and driving excellence at scale. The future isn't just data-driven. It's intelligence-powered."

