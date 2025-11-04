Hestan Commercial Partners with Euro-Line Distribution as Exclusive Canadian Distributor

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hestan Commercial, the award-winning manufacturer of premium commercial, and residential indoor and outdoor kitchen appliances, is proud to announce a new partnership with Euro-Line Appliances Inc., which will serve as Hestan’s exclusive distributor in Canada.

This strategic alliance expands Hestan’s presence across Canada, bringing both its indoor and outdoor product lines — celebrated for their innovation, design, and performance — to a wider network of culinary professionals, dealers, and discerning homeowners.

“We are thrilled to partner with Euro-Line Appliances to bring Hestan’s exceptional indoor and outdoor cooking equipment to Canada,” said Jan Heck, President & CEO of Hestan Commercial. “Canada has always been an important market for us, and this partnership allows us to work with a premium distributor who understands both the expectations of Canadian dealers and the value of true performance and design. We are really looking forward to once again working with the Canadian dealer network and building on that foundation together.”

Mark Eglington, President of Euro-Line Appliances Inc., shared his excitement about the collaboration: “At Euro-Line Appliances, we take great pride in curating a portfolio that represents the pinnacle of innovation and craftsmanship across every corner of the home. It is a genuine pleasure to announce the addition of Hestan’s extraordinary indoor and outdoor residential products to our portfolio — perfectly completing our vision. Together with Liebherr’s world-renowned refrigeration, Galley’s perfectly crafted workstations, amongst other brands, Hestan enhances a seamless ecosystem of luxury appliances — a collection unrivaled in its depth, design, and performance.”

Hestan’s award-winning product portfolio — spanning residential ranges, and outdoor grills and cooking suites — has redefined culinary excellence with unmatched engineering precision and distinctive design. Through Euro-Line’s established national network and commitment to premium service, Canadian customers will now have greater access to Hestan’s full line of true professional-grade cooking solutions.

About Hestan

Hestan Commercial Corporation - where culinary innovation meets impeccable design. Founded by Stanley Cheng in 2013 on the principles of craftsmanship, performance, and cutting-edge technology, Hestan Commercial delivers a comprehensive line-up of kitchen products, including ranges, outdoor grills and commercial cooking suites for Michelin Star restaurants. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in every piece of equipment we design and manufacture, ensuring that each product is built to meet the rigorous demands of professional kitchens.

Hestan worked with America's greatest chefs to reinvent the kitchen elevating form, function and execution with thoughtful innovation. That is why you will find Hestan appliances in Chef Thomas Keller's acclaimed restaurants, The French Laundry, Bouchon and Per Se. And now, that level of true chef-proven performance is available for your kitchen from Hestan Indoor. Hestan cookware extends our commitment to excellence into the realm of kitchen tools, crafted with the same meticulous attention to detail. Beyond the kitchen, Hestan Vineyards reflects our passion for quality and innovation in the world of wine, located in the heart of California's renowned wine country, Napa Valley.

Our mission is to inspire and support culinary creativity, efficiency, and exceptional outcomes for all of our customers. Let's create something extraordinary together.

For more information about Hestan, please visit hestancommercial.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About Euro-Line Appliances Inc.

Since 1990, Euro-Line Appliances has represented premium home appliance brands in Canada, providing innovative, high-quality products and exceptional service to retailers and consumers nationwide. Learn more at euro-line-appliances.com.