Avant Technologies Signs Joint Venture to Advance Cell-Based Diabetes Treatment

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), a Nevada-based corporation, and SGAustria Pte. Ltd. (SGAustria), a Singapore-based biotechnology company, today announced the formation of a groundbreaking Joint Venture and License Agreement aimed at revolutionizing a diabetes treatment through innovative stem cell and encapsulation technologies.

The Joint Venture will now pursue a Research Collaboration Agreement (RCA) to advance a proprietary differentiation process that efficiently converts stem cells into insulin-producing and regulating cells, forming the core of its therapy for type 1 and some insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes.

This alliance focuses on researching, developing, producing, and marketing sophisticated diabetes treatments that employ encapsulated stem cells-differentiated before, during, or after encapsulation. By integrating potential RCA-derived stem cell expertise with SGAustria’s encapsulation platform, the partners seek to deliver safe, potent, and scalable solutions for type 1 and some insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes patients globally.

The partnership will lead to the creation of Insulinova, Inc., a U.S. company, to facilitate clinical trials. SGAustria’s exclusive license, plus a future license upon successful RCA completion, equips the Joint Venture to tackle one of our most urgent health crises.

Avant’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chris Winter, commenting on the partnership, “We’re thrilled to join forces with SGAustria in this game-changing Joint Venture. Merging our capital and forward-thinking strategy with their advanced biotech innovations, we’re setting the stage for revolutionary diabetes therapies that have the potential to transform countless lives. This milestone represents a defining step for Avant as we commit to the advancement of regenerative healthcare.”

Key Contributions to the Joint Venture:

SGAustria brings to the Joint Venture its proprietary, clinically proven cell-encapsulation technology, designed to protect, isolate, store, and transport living cells. Backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications and contracts with leading global biotechnology companies, SGAustria’s expertise in cell biology and GMP-grade manufacturing will support the development and commercialization of these treatments.

Avant Technologies will provide initial funding over the next eight months to achieve established criteria relevant for an efficient, sustainable, and reproducible treatment of diabetes. Additionally, Avant will leverage its resources to secure further funding to advance the Joint Venture toward a potential Phase 1 clinical trial in the United States or equivalent territory.

“SGAustria’s encapsulation platform holds tremendous promise for reshaping cell therapies, and this Joint Venture stands as proof of that potential,” stated Brian Salmons, CEO of SGAustria. “Teaming up with Avant and a prospective RCA partner allows us to leverage our combined capabilities to deliver cutting-edge, reliable diabetes treatments, supported by our established proficiency in GMP production and cellular science.”

About Avant Technologies Inc.

Avant Technologies Inc. is an emerging Nevada-based technology company dedicated to advancing innovative technologies and strategic partnerships to drive value in the biotech and technology sectors.

About SGAustria Pte. Ltd.

SGAustria, based in Singapore, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in clinically proven cell encapsulation, GMP-grade cell products, and cell line development, backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications and partnerships with global biotech companies.

