Geotab and Applied Information partner to deliver priority at traffic signals, improving safety and driving efficiency

ALPHARETTA, Ga. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Information, Inc., a leader in intelligent transportation infrastructure, and Geotab Inc., a global leader in connected vehicle and asset tracking solutions, today announced a partnership to deliver green-light priority for freight, public works, and commercial fleets. The solution integrates Geotab GO telematics devices with Applied Information’s Glance® Smart City Supervisory Platform.

Integration of Geotab® GO® telematics with the Glance® platform can reduce corridor travel times by up to 47 percent while cutting fuel use and emissions Share

When a qualifying truck approaches a connected signal, secure location and speed data from its Geotab GO device enables Glance to request an early or extended green light if it will not disrupt overall coordination. By allowing heavy freight vehicles to move at a speed to clear intersections safely, the system helps avoid unnecessary stops and restarts, ultimately reducing fuel use and emissions while maintaining on-time deliveries.

“Unnecessary stops cost freight operators time, fuel, and money,” said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information. “By combining Geotab’s telematics data with our proven signal priority algorithms, we can give fleets a practical way to keep trucks and deliveries moving efficiently while reducing fuel use, cutting costs, and improving supply chain reliability.”

A pilot project in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, conducted by the University of Alabama in partnership with the Alabama Department of Transportation, demonstrated the potential of freight signal priority in a real-world environment. The deployment along a 26-intersection freight corridor recorded travel time reductions of up to 47 percent for participating trucks without impacting general traffic flow.1

“Our goal with connected vehicle technology is to improve traffic signal operations so heavy freight vehicles can clear intersections safely and efficiently,” said Dr. Alex Hainen, Associate Professor of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering at the University of Alabama. “In our deployment, trucks were able to travel the corridor without stopping, avoiding unnecessary acceleration and fuel use. Travel times improved by nearly half compared to baseline conditions while keeping other traffic flowing, and we are excited to see these benefits continue to expand for freight operators and communities.”

“Our collaboration with Applied Information exemplifies how strategic partnerships can enhance our core offering,” said Louis De Jong, Chief Revenue Officer at Geotab. “By seamlessly integrating their intelligent transportation solutions, we're providing transportation and Public Works fleets with an even more robust and connected experience.”

About Applied Information, Inc.

In 2011, Applied Information® transformed the traffic industry by using Internet of Things technology to make school zones safer for students. Today, Applied Information makes it easy to see and manage all types of traffic control devices from anywhere, on your phone or in a browser. Our Glance® technology provides hardware, software, communications, cloud computing and cutting-edge Connected and Autonomous Vehicle applications in one easy-to-use solution.

Applied Information’s customers, partners and employees create a safer and more reliable travel experience for millions of drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders and first responders across North America. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com our YouTube Channel and LinkedIn.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace® deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

