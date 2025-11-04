-

LibDib Partners with Corning & Company to Provide Spirits Distribution in California

ROHNERT PARK & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LibDib, the modern online alcohol distributor, today announced a partnership with Corning & Company, a leading bonded spirits warehouse and platform. Together, the companies will provide licensed distribution to all Corning & Company Makers utilizing their services in California, as well as access to all LibDib and On Demand markets across the country.

With this collaboration, craft spirits Makers can incubate, produce, launch, store, and distribute products directly from Corning & Company’s bonded, state-of-the-art facility in California. The partnership delivers a full suite of services, including production, blending, packaging, warehousing, regulatory compliance, and distribution, all integrated under one roof. Consolidating operations in one location reduces shipping and storage costs, streamlines compliance, and accelerates market expansion.

“LibDib and Corning & Company have worked side-by-side for years, and this partnership solidifies our shared commitment to serving innovative brands,” said Samuel Long, CEO of Corning & Company. “Our expertise in storage and logistics, combined with LibDib’s tech-forward distribution model, makes it easier than ever for spirits Makers to reach the California market and beyond quickly, efficiently, and legally.”

A One-Stop Shop for Craft Spirits

The collaboration eliminates the need for multiple vendors. By combining Corning & Company’s production, packaging, and logistics expertise with LibDib’s digital distribution model, brands gain a centralized solution that reduces complexity, minimizes waste, and improves supply chain efficiency.

“This partnership solves a major operational challenge for many Makers,” said Cheryl Durzy, CEO of LibDib. “It brings production, storage, and multi-market distribution together in one place, saving brands time and money. It’s a win for Makers, buyers, and ultimately consumers seeking unique, high-quality spirits at competitive prices.”

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC is a licensed wholesale alcohol distributor and technology innovator, offering a compliant three-tier distribution platform for wine and spirits makers of all sizes. With an easy-to-use marketplace, LibDib simplifies the buying and selling experience for both suppliers and trade buyers across the country. Learn more at LibDib.com or follow LibDib on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Corning & Company

Corning & Company is a bonded and licensed spirits warehouse based in California, offering services including production, storage, bottling, labeling, and fulfillment. With decades of experience supporting craft distillers and emerging brands, Corning & Company helps clients navigate the complexities of the U.S. alcohol market with confidence and compliance. Learn more at https://www.corningandcompany.com/.

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Holly Nuss, LibDib
holly.nuss@libdib.com - 415.845.1095

Industry:

LibDib, LLC

Details
Headquarters: San Jose, CA
CEO: Cheryl Durzy
Employees: 45
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#3tier
#distribution
#spirits
#threetier
#wholesalealcohol
#wine

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Holly Nuss, LibDib
holly.nuss@libdib.com - 415.845.1095

Social Media Profiles
LibDib
LibDib
More News From LibDib, LLC

LibDib Now Offering Alana-Tokaj’s 99-Point Essencia and Rare Library Wines in Key U.S. Markets

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberation Distribution (LibDib), the leading web-based wholesale alcohol distributor, today announced the availability of Alana-Tokaj’s acclaimed portfolio of Tokaji wines in California, Washington, D.C., Florida, and Pennsylvania, with New York coming online soon. Among the releases is the 2013 Essencia, recently awarded 99 points by Wine Enthusiast—the highest-scoring Tokaji of 2025. Only 60 bottles were imported to the United States, making this a rare opp...

Introducing Supplier Cloud, the First AI-Powered Content Platform Designed Specifically for Beverage Alcohol Suppliers and Distributors

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LibTech, the SaaS division of LibDib, announced Supplier Cloud, a new AI-based platform purpose-built for the beverage alcohol industry....

Han Soju Selects LibDib for California Distribution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Han Soju, a brand that seamlessly blends centuries-old Korean tradition with modern distillation, announced today that it has chosen LibDib as its distributor of choice in California. Leveraging LibDib’s full-service, online distribution platform, Han Soju will now efficiently reach retailers and on-premise accounts statewide. Han Soju’s premium line of sojus brings a fresh perspective to the category, delivering a crisp, light, and versatile flavor profile. W...
Back to Newsroom