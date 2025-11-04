LibDib Partners with Corning & Company to Provide Spirits Distribution in California

ROHNERT PARK & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LibDib, the modern online alcohol distributor, today announced a partnership with Corning & Company, a leading bonded spirits warehouse and platform. Together, the companies will provide licensed distribution to all Corning & Company Makers utilizing their services in California, as well as access to all LibDib and On Demand markets across the country.

With this collaboration, craft spirits Makers can incubate, produce, launch, store, and distribute products directly from Corning & Company’s bonded, state-of-the-art facility in California. The partnership delivers a full suite of services, including production, blending, packaging, warehousing, regulatory compliance, and distribution, all integrated under one roof. Consolidating operations in one location reduces shipping and storage costs, streamlines compliance, and accelerates market expansion.

“LibDib and Corning & Company have worked side-by-side for years, and this partnership solidifies our shared commitment to serving innovative brands,” said Samuel Long, CEO of Corning & Company. “Our expertise in storage and logistics, combined with LibDib’s tech-forward distribution model, makes it easier than ever for spirits Makers to reach the California market and beyond quickly, efficiently, and legally.”

A One-Stop Shop for Craft Spirits

The collaboration eliminates the need for multiple vendors. By combining Corning & Company’s production, packaging, and logistics expertise with LibDib’s digital distribution model, brands gain a centralized solution that reduces complexity, minimizes waste, and improves supply chain efficiency.

“This partnership solves a major operational challenge for many Makers,” said Cheryl Durzy, CEO of LibDib. “It brings production, storage, and multi-market distribution together in one place, saving brands time and money. It’s a win for Makers, buyers, and ultimately consumers seeking unique, high-quality spirits at competitive prices.”

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC is a licensed wholesale alcohol distributor and technology innovator, offering a compliant three-tier distribution platform for wine and spirits makers of all sizes. With an easy-to-use marketplace, LibDib simplifies the buying and selling experience for both suppliers and trade buyers across the country. Learn more at LibDib.com or follow LibDib on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Corning & Company

Corning & Company is a bonded and licensed spirits warehouse based in California, offering services including production, storage, bottling, labeling, and fulfillment. With decades of experience supporting craft distillers and emerging brands, Corning & Company helps clients navigate the complexities of the U.S. alcohol market with confidence and compliance. Learn more at https://www.corningandcompany.com/.