Gridmatic, Satoshi Energy, and Cholla Inc. Partner to Advance Flexible Load Innovation in Texas

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gridmatic, a leading AI-enabled power marketer, today announced a strategic partnership with Satoshi Energy, a financial technology platform for the energy and data center industries, and Cholla Inc., a third-generation oil and gas exploration, Bitcoin mining, and powered land development company. Together, the companies are advancing energy innovation for flexible loads, including Bitcoin and AI data centers, at Cholla’s 7 MW innovation lab for flexible compute in Mitchell County, Texas.

In a landmark collaboration, Cholla Inc. selected Gridmatic through a competitive bid process to supply retail energy services, leveraging Gridmatic’s advanced AI day-ahead optimization (Day-ahead Real-time, “DART”, trading) and demand response (Emergency Response Service, ERS) programs. As part of this agreement, Gridmatic will assume all downside risk, guaranteeing Cholla only upside savings – a distinctive contract structure that demonstrates Gridmatic’s customer-first approach to risk management. Meanwhile, Satoshi Energy’s platform enables high-frequency, automated invoicing and payments, significantly reducing collateral requirements for Cholla, fundamentally redefining risk structures and enhancing operational efficiency.

“Gridmatic’s AI-driven optimization delivers tailor-made results for large flexible loads like Bitcoin and AI data centers. Our contract with Cholla redefines industry standards, providing innovative risk management and meaningful cost savings,” said Jackson Vo, President of Gridmatic Retail. “We’re committed to exceeding expectations on both reliability and risk management for our customers.”

“Our platform unlocks powerful value for both data center loads and energy suppliers, letting partners like Gridmatic and Cholla transact with less friction,” said Andrew Myers, CEO of Satoshi Energy. “High frequency invoicing and payment mechanisms directly reduce risk while lowering effective energy rates – making this partnership a true win-win.”

“We’re excited to facilitate a partnership between Gridmatic and Satoshi Energy – two industry leaders,” said Brad Cuddy, Director of Energy Operations at Cholla Inc. “This pioneering collaboration is yet another example of Cholla’s commitment to innovation in pursuit of energy abundance for all.”

With electricity demand surging from both Bitcoin mining and AI data centers, large flexible loads have become essential to maintaining grid reliability and advancing renewable energy. This partnership exemplifies the role innovative energy strategies play in making high-volume commercial loads both cost-effective and supportive of grid flexibility. Recent policies, such as Texas Senate Bill 6 – which aims to enhance grid reliability by incentivizing new generation capacity and establishing clearer frameworks for large flexible loads – underscore the state’s shift toward formalizing how these resources contribute to reliability. This highlights the importance of proactive, market-based solutions like this partnership.

For more information on the partnership, visit the websites for Gridmatic, Satoshi Energy, and Cholla Inc.

About Gridmatic

Unlike traditional power marketers, Gridmatic uses AI to optimize renewable energy and battery storage participation in wholesale markets by forecasting energy supply, demand, and pricing. Leveraging market-proven algorithms, Gridmatic is able to provide stability, predictability, and automation for energy buyers, sellers, and storage owners amid increasing volatility. Gridmatic supports storage owners in optimizing battery operation and managing risk by forecasting prices and accurately timing market participation to mitigate nonperformance events. Under Gridmatic Retail, the company offers advanced solutions for businesses with complex energy needs to hit carbon reduction goals, including time-matched, variable load, and carbon-free energy products. With its industry-leading AI, Gridmatic is working to accelerate the transition to net zero and balance the renewable-powered grid. https://www.gridmatic.com/