Circle K and International Delight Brew Up Excitement with "Win Free Coffee for a Year" Sweepstakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle K, in partnership with Danone's International Delight, is launching an exciting "Win Free Coffee for a Year" sweepstakes.* This nationwide promotion is Circle K's way of celebrating its valued customers and rewarding their loyalty, all while shining a spotlight on Circle K's beloved customizable coffee offerings.

The sweepstakes will run from November 5, 2025 to March 3, 2026, during which customers nationwide can enter for a chance to win. To participate, individuals simply enter a phone number on the digital touchscreen at checkout at any participating Circle K locations.** Following the sweepstakes, 14 winners will be selected and announced in March, each receiving free Circle K coffee for a year. Official rules and full prize details apply. ***

“At Circle K, we are proud to offer personalized coffee choices and celebrate the endless flavor combinations available with International Delight. It's in this spirit that we are thrilled to launch our 'Win Free Coffee for a Year' sweepstakes today," said Shawn Barnes, Head of Dispensed Beverages. "Our coffee program is a point of pride, and this promotion is a great way to thank our loyal customers and allow everyone to experience our quality offerings, adding a little extra joy to their daily routine. We encourage everyone to stop by and enter for a chance to win!"

Customers can find additional information and official rules at www.circlek.com/free-coffee-year.

About Circle K and Parent Company Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with close to 17,300 stores, of which approximately 13,200 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,500 people are employed throughout its network.

* Circle K Coffee For A Year Is open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states (excluding RI) who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry. Sweepstakes starts on November 5, 2025, 12:01 EST and ends on March 3rd, 2026, at 11:59 EST. For entry and official rules visit www.circlek.com/free-coffee-year or open our Circle K app. Void in RI and where prohibited. Sponsored by Circle K Stores Inc,, 2550 W. Tyvola Rd., Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28217

** To enter you must follow the required steps to enter the Sweepstakes. Must enter your phone number when prompted on the digital touchscreen at the checkout counter to be entered into drawing. No purchase is necessary to enter the sweepstakes. You may enter one (1) time during the Sweepstakes Entry Period, regardless of method of entry per mobile, email address/person. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins, or any other methods will void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified. Use of any robotic, automatic, programmed, or similar entry method or the use of any means to obtain more than the stated number of Sweepstakes entries plays or points per day will void all entries/plays/points and result in disqualification.

*** There will be total of fourteen (14) prize winners during the Sweepstakes Entry Period. The selected entrants will be notified by using contact details on file with the phone number entered on the digital touchscreen. Selected entrant must reply to the Prize Notification within seventy-two (72) hours of the Prize Notification being sent or selected entrant will forfeit his/her/their right to claim the Prize and Sponsor, in their sole discretion, may select an alternative entrant for the Prize, who will be subject to disqualification in the same manner or cancel the applicable Prize. Sponsor is not responsible for the failure, for any reason whatsoever, of a selected entrant to receive the Prize Notification or for Sponsor to receive a selected entrant’s response. Each winner will receive a four hundred dollar ($400.00) Circle K Gift Card. No cash equivalent for any prize and no substitution will be made except as provided herein at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a listed prize for one of equal or greater value for any reason. Winner is responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt and/or use. All federal, state, and local tax liabilities, as well as any other costs and expenses not specified herein as being awarded are the sole responsibility of the Winner. Winner may be required to complete and return an IRS W-9 form / 1099MISC form (i.e. Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification). Prize will be awarded only if the potential prize winner fully complies with these Official Rules. The total approximate retail value of all prizes available to be won is Five Thousand Six Hundred and No/100 Dollars ($5,600.00).