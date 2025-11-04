InvoiceCloud and Duck Creek Technologies Announce Integrated Solution to Support Digital Transformation for Insurers Across the Country

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvoiceCloud, a leading solution for digital bill payment services, has joined forces with Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, to deliver a comprehensive digital bill payment solution to improve insurers’ billing and premium payment processes. The integration is designed to enhance the policyholder experience and customer satisfaction while helping carriers reduce operational costs. InvoiceCloud will join the Duck Creek Payments Marketplace allowing insurers to seamlessly access and implement InvoiceCloud’s digital payment solutions directly through Duck Creek’s robust insurance core systems for faster time-to-value—reducing integration effort and eliminating ongoing upgrade maintenance.

Recent research from InvoiceCloud reveals a critical need for a dependable and accessible premium payments process. Through its integration with InvoiceCloud’s advanced inbound payment and outbound disbursement solutions, Duck Creek now enables carriers to offer a more convenient, user-friendly payment experience with multiple digital payment options. This new integration was built to help insurers increase digital payment, AutoPay, and paperless adoption rates among policyholders, reducing costly manual payment processes and delinquencies.

"At InvoiceCloud, our goal is to make digital payments easily available to everyone," said Kevin O'Brien, CEO of InvoiceCloud. "This integration with Duck Creek Technologies enables insurers to modernize billing and payment touchpoints while improving the policyholder experience. By offering accessible digital payment options, carriers can improve efficiency through increased self-service and provide a convenient experience for all policyholders.”

This strategic collaboration between InvoiceCloud and Duck Creek underscores both companies’ commitment to driving digital transformation across the insurance industry. By integrating InvoiceCloud’s robust payment solutions into the Duck Creek Payments Marketplace, insurers now have access to innovative tools that simplify billing and premium collection, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency and policyholder satisfaction. As customer expectations continue to evolve, this alliance empowers carriers to adapt quickly, providing convenient, flexible, and user-friendly payment experiences that strengthen engagement and loyalty in today’s competitive digital landscape.

“We’re proud to continue expanding our work with InvoiceCloud to help insurers deliver fast, secure payments and outstanding service to their policyholders,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of Duck Creek. “Our advanced billing technology integrates with InvoiceCloud’s digital payment platform to offer insurers an efficient and reliable way to manage inbound premiums and disbursements and adds an important offering to our Payments Marketplace.”

