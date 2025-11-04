Wind River Collaborates with ServiceNow to Launch AI-Ready Private Cloud Solution with Intelligent Automation and Lifecycle Management

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in software for the intelligent edge, today announced a new solution that allows enterprises to host the ServiceNow AI Platform within their own data centers. Enabled through Wind River® Cloud Platform, the offering allows organizations to deploy, scale, upgrade, and manage ServiceNow applications on-premises — providing enhanced privacy, data governance, and operational control across a wide range of industries and use cases.

Proven at scale with greater than six-nines availability (99.9999%, the gold standard for reliability) in production, Cloud Platform provides a true private-cloud foundation for enterprise and mission-critical workloads. In addition to hosting the ServiceNow AI Platform, Cloud Platform supports a wide range of enterprise workloads on the same infrastructure, ensuring performance, security, and operational efficiency. Organizations can meet data-locality, compliance, and regulatory requirements without compromise, while enabling advanced use cases such as IT/OT convergence and hybrid cloud deployments.

“As enterprises modernize infrastructure to meet rising demands for data control, compliance, and operational agility, the convergence of IT and OT with sovereign private cloud is no longer optional—it’s essential. This solution from Wind River and ServiceNow empowers organizations to unify digital workflows with real-time operations, while maintaining full control over data and infrastructure in regulated environments,” said Sandeep Modhvadia, chief product officer, Wind River.

“As enterprises embrace the intelligent era, cybersecurity and resilience must be embedded into every layer of the business,” said Michael Park, senior vice president, Global Partnerships and Channels at ServiceNow. “Wind River Cloud Platform built on the ServiceNow AI Platform enables customers to proactively manage risk, streamline compliance workflows, and safeguard their operations with confidence. Together, we’re putting AI to work to help organizations build secure, resilient digital ecosystems that scale with trust.”

Enabling enterprises to run AI-powered workloads in secure, on-premises environments, Cloud Platform integrated with ServiceNow delivers the benefits of private cloud without compromising on control, performance, or compliance. Supporting real-time data processing and automation across diverse systems, the solution helps organizations meet sovereignty requirements, reduce latency, and maintain operational resilience in regulated environments. Enhancing operational intelligence and agentic AI capabilities enables systems to analyze data, detect anomalies, and trigger actions autonomously, driving faster, more adaptive decision-making across enterprise environments.

Key benefits of the Wind River and ServiceNow solution include:

Simplifies deployment in on-premises environments by eliminating manual installation steps, reducing complexity for IT teams and accelerating time-to-value.

Enables seamless upgrades and updates of ServiceNow applications using Wind River's advanced orchestration and automation capabilities.

Keeps workloads local to meet strict compliance, data residency, and governance requirements, ideal for regulated industries and sensitive environments.

Processes data closer to its source to minimize latency; improve responsiveness; and enhance uptime, safety, and service quality.

Supports diverse applications — from AI and automation to operational systems — on a secure, scalable private cloud foundation. This includes integration of IT and OT systems, enabling centralized visibility, streamlined operations, and improved responsiveness across digital and physical environments.

Cloud Platform is an open source, on-premises private cloud solution designed for virtualized and containerized applications. Built for scale and resilience, it enables enterprises to deploy and manage complex cloud architectures in demanding environments. The platform includes a production-grade, distributed Kubernetes foundation for container and VM workloads, along with integrated orchestration, automation, and analytics tools that streamline operations and accelerate delivery.

The ServiceNow AI Platform is a cloud-based foundation that comprises a wide array of AI-powered enterprise business apps for workflow automation, as well as a powerful database and low/no code development tools. The ServiceNow AI Platform digitizes workflows across functions and critical business systems by connecting them on a single platform so that companies can maximize the value of existing technology investments, cut costs, and make impactful improvements in core business processes.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

