ID Logistics: Increase of Resources Allocated to the Liquidity Agreement

In accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL) today increased by one million and five hundred thousand euros (€1,500,000) the resources allocated to the liquidity agreement concluded with ODDO BHF SCA.

After this increase in the cash amount allocated to the liquidity agreement, the resources available are as follows as of November 4, 2025:

6,442 ID Logistics Group shares

€2,622,257 € in cash

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics, headed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenues of €3.3 billion in 2024. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 19 countries representing, more than 9 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 42,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

