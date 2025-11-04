Contrast Security Collaborates with Microsoft Sentinel to Deliver Real-Time Application Threats Directly to the SOC

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contrast Security, the leader in Application Detection and Response (ADR), today announced a collaboration with Microsoft Sentinel, the AI-powered cloud SIEM from Microsoft. This collaboration brings live, runtime application-layer telemetry into Sentinel, enabling security operations teams to detect and respond to modern attacks as they unfold inside production applications.

The integration builds on a shared mission: empowering SOC teams with deeper visibility, higher-fidelity signals, and faster response across the full application stack.

Solving a Critical Visibility Gap in the SOC

This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment. According to Microsoft’s 2024 Digital Defense Report, attackers are increasingly targeting the application layer with stealthy, highly tailored exploits—many of which bypass network and endpoint defenses entirely. The report cites a surge in threats such as API abuse, method tampering, and deserialization attacks, which are difficult to detect without visibility into application runtime behavior. Yet most SIEM platforms lack native data sources and insight into this critical layer.

With this integration, Microsoft Sentinel now ingests live telemetry from within production applications, delivered by Contrast’s instrumentation-based threat sensor. This unlocks a new level of precision and context for SOC teams responding to active threats.

“Microsoft is raising the bar for what a modern SIEM can deliver,” said Faya Peng, Head of Product and General Manager of ADR at Contrast Security. “By combining Sentinel’s reach with Contrast’s deep application-layer intelligence, we’re giving joint customers the visibility and speed they need to stop real application attacks in production. It’s a powerful step forward in helping SOC teams move faster and smarter.”

“Security teams integrated with AI need accurate, high-fidelity signals to stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Jesse Kopavi, Principal Product Manager, Microsoft Security. “By integrating Contrast Security’s runtime intelligence with Microsoft Sentinel, we’re helping customers gain deeper visibility into their application environments and accelerate threat detection and response.”

From Detection to Resolution, In Real Time

For the first time, Microsoft Sentinel users can:

Detect and block application-layer attacks using verified runtime data from the Contrast threat sensors.

See the complete attack chain by correlating application exploits with existing Sentinel data.

Focus response on what matters by prioritizing confirmed exploits over inaccurate perimeter alerts or static vulnerability backlogs.

Triage faster with rich context from the Contrast Graph—exposing the attack path, entry point, affected code, and exploitability.

This integration bridges the gap between visibility and action. When an application-layer attack is confirmed, Contrast provides the actionable context needed for fast triage and root cause identification. Analysts no longer have to guess whether a threat is real - they know it is.

Unifying Security and Development Around Real Threats

The Contrast–Sentinel integration enables cross-functional collaboration by providing a shared, real-time view of application-layer risk. With a single source of runtime truth, SOC, AppSec, and development teams can align efforts around confirmed threats, not static findings.

Use cases include:

Prioritized response based on real attack behavior and runtime verification.

based on real attack behavior and runtime verification. Full-stack threat hunting that includes application-layer context.

that includes application-layer context. Closed-loop remediation, where development teams can act on confirmed attack data from the SOC.

And with Contrast SmartFix AI, remediation doesn’t stop at detection. When integrated into broader Contrast workflows, SmartFix can generate actionable fix guidance and even create pull requests, bridging the gap between detection and resolution.

Key Benefits of the Contrast and Microsoft Sentinel Integration

Reduce MTTR by giving SOC analysts runtime context without changing workflows.

by giving SOC analysts runtime context without changing workflows. Stop zero-days and novel attacks using behavior-based detection inside the application runtime.

using behavior-based detection inside the application runtime. Expose the complete attack chain, from exploit to impact, by combining Contrast’s runtime intelligence with Sentinel’s correlation engine.

Availability

The Contrast Security integration with Microsoft Sentinel is available now. Learn more on the Azure Marketplace.

About Contrast Security

Contrast Security is the global leader in Application Detection and Response (ADR), empowering organizations to see and stop attacks on applications and APIs in real time. Contrast embeds patented threat sensors directly into the software, delivering unmatched visibility and protection. With continuous defense, Contrast uncovers hidden application-layer risks that traditional solutions miss. Contrast’s powerful Runtime Security technology equips developers, AppSec teams and SecOps with one platform that proactively protects and defends applications and APIs against evolving threats.