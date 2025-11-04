FreeStar Financial Credit Union Launches Mahalo Digital Banking Platform Alongside Corelation KeyStone Conversion

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeStar Financial Credit Union (‘FreeStar’) has successfully launched Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking® platform, completing the implementation in conjunction with a core conversion to Corelation KeyStone. The simultaneous rollout represents a major milestone in the credit union’s technology modernization strategy, enhancing both operational infrastructure and the digital banking experience for members.

FreeStar FCU Launches Mahalo Digital Banking Platform Alongside Corelation KeyStone Conversion Share

The dual launch reflects FreeStar’s strategic efforts to modernize its technology stack and strengthen member engagement. By leveraging Mahalo’s comprehensive integration with KeyStone, the credit union can now streamline digital interactions while delivering a faster, more intuitive platform that meets evolving member expectations.

The credit union’s leadership emphasized the value of Mahalo’s strong partnership throughout the transition process. “Our team has experienced multiple conversions over the years, and this was by far the smoothest and easiest,” said Drema Isaac, President and CEO of FreeStar. “Mahalo’s team worked closely with us throughout the process to ensure everything came together on time, on budget, and with no disruption. Their support made all the difference in helping us provide members with a seamless digital experience.”

The Mahalo platform provides members with a unified digital banking experience across desktop and mobile, with intuitive access to transfers, bill pay, and loan and card management. Built-in security features such as its Credential Assurance Technology (CAT), advanced authentication, and fraud monitoring provide strong protection for member accounts. Additionally, its native integration with the KeyStone core allows FreeStar to boost efficiency and provide real-time account information as well as more personalized financial management for members.

“At Mahalo Banking, ensuring that every conversion is seamless and well-supported is our top priority,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo Banking. “Our collaborative partnership approach, combined with our native integration with Corelation KeyStone, allowed us to provide FreeStar with a smooth, stress-free transition to a secure, modern platform that enhances their member experience.”

About FreeStar Financial

FreeStar Financial is a member-owned, full-service credit union serving individuals, families, and businesses across Michigan since 1957. Committed to providing exceptional service and innovative financial solutions, FreeStar Financial offers a comprehensive range of banking products and services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its members. With a focus on community engagement and financial education, FreeStar Financial is dedicated to empowering individuals and families to achieve their financial goals and improve their overall financial well-being. For more information about FreeStar Financial, please visit freestarfinancial.com.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.