Asahi Kasei Licenses Novel Electrolyte Technology to EAS Batteries for the Market Launch of an Ultra-High-Power Cell

DUESSELDORF, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diversified global manufacturer Asahi Kasei and German battery manufacturer EAS Batteries signed a license agreement for the use of Asahi Kasei's acetonitrile-containing electrolyte technology. The electrolyte will be used in EAS' novel ultra-high-power lithium-ion battery cell using lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode. The electrolyte's high ionic conductivity contributes to reduced internal cell resistance and enhanced rate capability, even under demanding temperature conditions. The market launch of EAS Batteries’ new cell utilizing this technology is in line with Asahi Kasei’s commercialization plans, with the product scheduled to be released no later than March 2026.

The development of the new cylindrical, ultra-high-power cell, UHP601300 LFP 22, is based on a collaboration between Asahi Kasei and EAS Batteries, with financial support from Germany’s Federal Ministry of Research, Technology, and Space under the “HEADLINE” project. Under this collaboration, Asahi Kasei designed its electrolyte technology to target demanding applications in marine, railway, and construction machinery. This innovative breakthrough was made possible by leveraging the company's expertise with over three decades of lithium-ion cell research and development.

In 2010, Asahi Kasei began developing high ionic conductive electrolyte, with Honorary Fellow Akira Yoshino focusing on acetonitrile as a promising ingredient in lithium-ion battery electrolytes. In June 2024, the company announced the successful proof of concept for lithium-ion batteries using its proprietary high ionic conductive electrolyte containing acetonitrile. This technological breakthrough enables increased power output at low temperatures and improved durability at high temperatures.

Designed to meet the rigorous requirements of the mobility, industrial, and aerospace sectors, the new cell, with a capacity of 22 Ah, demonstrates a specific power of 2,550 W/kg under continuous discharge conditions. This is approximately 60% higher than that of cells using conventional electrolytes. It also delivers an impressive 3,760 W/kg under a 2-second pulse discharge, representing a 10% improvement. In addition, the cell exhibits a cycle life of 2,400 cycles at 5C/5C (100% DoD) at room temperature before reaching 80% of its initial capacity. This performance was demonstrated by testing with the charge and discharge current set at 110 A, which corresponds to a fast full charge and discharge cycle completed in just 24 minutes. The reduced internal resistance of the new cell also results in lower heat generation during cycling and improved energy efficiency compared to cells using conventional electrolytes.

UHP-601300-LFP-22 (using Asahi Kasei electrolyte) Cell using conventional electrolyte Continuous discharge 2,550 W/kg, 880 A (40C) 1,550 W/kg, 550 A (25C) Pulse discharge (2-sec) 3,760 W/kg, 1,320 A (60C) 3,420 W/kg, 1,320 A (60C) Comparison of power performance Expand

Asahi Kasei and EAS Batteries have agreed to sublicense their combined technologies to global OEMs and battery manufacturers, aiming to expand into mobility applications.

Michael Deutmeyer, Managing Director of EAS Batteries GmbH, comments on the collaboration: “Our collaboration with Asahi Kasei sets a strong foundation for advancing cell quality and performance especially for high-power cells. The robustness of the electrolyte is key—not only for EAS products but also for scaling our technology across markets. Strategic partnerships like this enable tailored solutions for future demands.”

“We are proud to provide high ionic conductivity electrolyte technology that contributes to battery cells which set a new benchmark for high power output,” said Osamu Matsuzaki, Senior Executive Officer of Asahi Kasei and Head of Corporate R&D and IP. “By combining our technology with the expertise of EAS, we achieved an advanced cell design with unprecedented performance. As energy systems transform worldwide, I am confident that our technology will enable the further development of high-performance cells with clear competitive advantage.”

Asahi Kasei announced a medium-term management plan (MTP) in April 2025, outlining the company’s strategy across its three sectors of Healthcare, Homes, and Material. Under the MTP, Asahi Kasei is pursuing Technology-value Business Creation (TBC), an initiative to monetize the company’s extensive intangible assets, including patents, know-how, data, and algorithms, by providing them in various forms as well as licensing. This approach enables both speed and asset-light commercialization, accelerating new business creation and maximizing value for customers and partners. Through such licensing-based business development, Asahi Kasei aims to conclude at least 10 new license agreements during fiscal 2025–2027, with a cumulative profit contribution of ¥10 billion or more by around 2030. Moving forward, the company aims to achieve a better future for people and the Earth by creating intangible assets and providing value through R&D with a vision of “Where transforming tomorrow begins.”

About EAS Batteries

Large-format round cells, LFP as a safe cell chemistry, energy-saving extrusion and an efficient contacting method are among the powerful ideas of a quarter of a century of EAS history. As a highly specialised niche supplier, EAS has been developing innovative cell and battery solutions at its Nordhausen production site for 25 years - including extremely robust and high-performance cells for applications in the aero-space, aviation, automotive, NRMM (Non-Road Mobile Machinery) and maritime industries. The EAS brand emerged from GAIA Akkumulatorenwerke GmbH, founded in Nordhausen in 1996. Since June 2017, EAS Batteries GmbH has been part of the Monbat Group. For more information, visit www.eas-batteries.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.