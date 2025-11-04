Stryten Energy Showcases Breakthrough Battery Technologies at AAPEX 2025

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stryten Energy LLC, a leading U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, will highlight some of its high-performing solutions at the annual Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas.

During the November 4-6 event at the Venetian Expo, Stryten will feature its Enhanced Flooded Battery (EFB) technology and Battle Born® powered by Stryten Energy brand of lithium batteries.

As vehicles evolve with greater computerization and higher electrical demands, choosing the right battery is more critical than ever. EFB technology rises to the challenge, delivering reliable performance for stop-start and hybrid vehicle applications.

“Vehicle electronics perform well with a Stryten Energy EFB under the hood, thanks to the battery’s exceptional cycling performance, superior start-stop capability, and outstanding durability in extreme hot and cold conditions,” said Dan Autey, Executive Vice President, Commercial, for Stryten Energy. “EFBs also deliver greater dynamic charge acceptance, enabling faster recharging compared to conventional flooded batteries.”

Comprised of 95% recycled components, Stryten Energy’s EFBs support a circular economy by reducing waste and conserving resources. In addition, domestic manufacturing benefits customers through shorter lead times, fresher batteries and lower inventory costs.

From off-grid living to marine and powersports applications, Battle Born powered by Stryten Energy Batteries are premium LiFePO₄ lithium solutions built to power adventure. Through an exclusive licensing agreement, Stryten Energy markets and distributes Battle Born Batteries across most business-to-business markets. This relationship with Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ: DFLI) enables Stryten to offer customers a comprehensive portfolio of battery technologies, meeting the growing demand for long-lasting, high-performance energy solutions that deliver power season after season.

Visitors to Stryten’s booth will also be able to see a Jeep Gladiator outfitted with an EFB and three Battle Born Batteries. The booth will also feature an electric people mover showcasing the new 48v, 105Ah Battle Born by Stryten Energy lithium Golf Cart Battery.

Visit Stryten Energy at Booth #4216 in the Underhood section to meet with company experts and explore the latest advancements in transportation battery technologies. Learn more.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.