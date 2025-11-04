Nextbase Introduces New Vehicle Accessory as a Service (VaaS) Offering, the Turnkey Accessory Solution to Enable Differentiation and Growth for Global Vehicle Manufacturers, with Mazda USA Collaborating with Nextbase as their Trusted Dash Cam Partner

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at SEMA 2025, Nextbase, the global leader in smart dash cam technology, introduced its Vehicle Accessory as a Service (VaaS) platform and new developing partnership with Mazda USA. The Nextbase VaaS platform is set to transform how automakers select, supply, and manage their accessory portfolios, enabling them to quickly and confidently introduce dash cams and connected safety accessories into their lineup. The program offers a modular approach, so automakers can configure the product, conformity standard, and supply mechanism that's right for them. This includes product type, certification, distribution, installation, power integration, marketing assets, and after-sale support options, making it a truly turnkey and tailored solution for vehicle manufacturers.

Data shows that a consumer surge in dash cam ownership in the U.S. has led to unprecedented demand for dash cams at vehicle purchase point, with automakers looking for accelerated routes to bring the products into their portfolio. Nextbase's product range offers award-winning quality and access to the Nextbase Protection platform with groundbreaking, connected features like Guardian Mode Lite, Witness Mode Lite, and Emergency SOS. By adding Nextbase dash cams as part of their accessory lineup, automakers will be able to offer customers the highest level of protection, while unlocking high-conversion recurring revenue opportunities.

“Nextbase’s Vehicle Accessory as a Service model redefines what it means to be a trusted technology partner to the automotive industry,” said Stuart Lane, Vice President of Global Automotive at Nextbase. “By simplifying the process and delivering a complete, ready-to-launch framework, Nextbase is helping automakers like Mazda unlock new revenue growth, while giving drivers the peace of mind and protection of Nextbase dash cams.”

Nextbase’s VaaS platform supports Mazda's trusted dash cam solution, planned for 2026, demonstrating the program’s value and flexibility for vehicle manufacturers. Mazda customers will be able to add Nextbase dash cams as part of their purchasing journey and leave the dealership with an installed, fully warranted best-in-class dash cam.

With over 5.5 million dash cams sold worldwide, Nextbase is a proven partner for trusted dash cam technology, meeting vehicle manufacturers’ strict standards with extreme cabin heat reliability, OEM-approved installation solutions, and connected safety features. Built on Nextbase’s extensive history with major global OEMs such as Toyota, Kia, Volkswagen, and more, Nextbase's VaaS model brings the adaptability and speed that the ever-changing OEM market demands. With its dynamic approach to accessory growth, the VaaS model helps the North American OEM market navigate fragmented dealer networks and the growing demand for in-vehicle safety technology.

Nextbase’s new Vehicle Accessory as a Service model and partnership with Mazda USA will be on display at SEMA in Booth #10417, located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Learn more about Nextbase’s turnkey accessory business solution at nextbase.com/nextbase-automotive.

ABOUT NEXTBASE

Trusted by millions of drivers, Nextbase’s dash cams and smart imaging technology deliver protection in critical moments while capturing the data that powers something much bigger. Nextbase is a connected safety and mobility platform designed to protect what matters and make roads smarter and safer worldwide.

With proprietary AI and a global ecosystem of devices, apps, and data services, we transform everyday drives into real-time insights that support automakers, mobility innovators, and public infrastructure efforts. From crash response to smarter maps, Nextbase helps protect and move the world forward—safely, intelligently, and responsibly.