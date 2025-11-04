Florida Crystals Corporation Expands Agreement with Celonis to Power Enterprise AI with Process Intelligence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. & NEW YORK & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence, today announced an expanded agreement with Florida Crystals Corporation (FCC), one of the largest fully integrated cane sugar producers in the United States. Celonis will serve as the company’s enterprise platform for AI, automation, and digital transformation.

The expanded agreement marks the next phase of the company’s digital transformation journey. Using Celonis, FCC has realized significant outcomes across its Finance, Procurement, and Inbound Supply Chain operations, unlocking millions in working capital.

The Celonis platform enables FCC to:

Orchestrate how work moves across systems, teams, and technologies.

Surface Process Intelligence insights directly within Microsoft Teams and through AI solutions deployed via Microsoft Copilot.

Empower FCC’s team to act on real-time intelligence and close process gaps faster.

This enables the company to accelerate transformation while maintaining enterprise scalability, security, and governance.

“Celonis has completely changed the way we work,” said Kevin Grayling, Chief Information Officer at Florida Crystals Corporation. “By layering Process Intelligence into our core systems, we’ve eliminated manual rework, enabled smarter decisions, and scaled automation across multiple functions. This has become the backbone of how we understand and improve the way work flows through our organization.”

“Florida Crystals is showing what it means to build an intelligent enterprise on a foundation of Process Intelligence,” said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-Founder of Celonis. “With that common language across systems, people, and AI, they are transforming how their business runs and continuously improving its performance.”

As part of the expanded agreement, Celonis and FCC are co-creating a purpose-built application for Asset Reliability, focused on improving Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), asset utilization, and availability. The solution uses Process Intelligence to help identify and address the root causes of equipment downtime and inefficiency.

Celonis will also power FCC’s AI Lighthouse Program, a strategic initiative that applies Process Intelligence to drive capital discipline, supply chain resilience, and sustainability outcomes. The program includes many identified AI use cases, with early pilots in intelligent invoice processing, predictive maintenance, and automated order management, and lays the groundwork for its enterprise-wide AI strategy.

About Florida Crystals Corporation

Florida Crystals Corporation is a fully integrated cane sugar company that rotates sugarcane, rice and vegetables on more than 190,000 acres in South Florida, where it also owns two sugar mills, a sugar refinery, a packaging and distribution center, Florida’s only rice mill and one of the largest renewable power plants of its kind in the U.S., which uses sugarcane fiber to generate eco-friendly energy that powers its sugar operations. Florida Crystals is Florida’s largest organic farmer and the only producer of Regenerative Organic Certified® sugar that is grown and milled in the U.S., which is sold through the Florida Crystals® brand. Its subsidiary, ASR Group International, Inc., a holding company that conducts operations through its subsidiaries, is the world’s largest cane sugar refining and marketing company and sells sugar under the Domino®, C&H®, Florida Crystals®, Redpath®, Tate & Lyle®, Lyle's®, Sidul®, and Whitworths® brand. It also owns Tellus Products, which makes single-use, compostable tableware products from upcycled sugarcane fiber and other plant fibers sold under the Tellus® brand. Florida Crystals is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work — for people, companies, and the planet. Powered by process mining and AI, the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform integrates process data and business context to create a living digital twin of business operations. We enable thousands of companies worldwide to understand how their business actually runs and, together with their partners, build intelligent solutions that transform and continuously improve the way they operate — unlocking billions in value.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

