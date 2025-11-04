Great Northern Cabinetry and Stone Marketing and Consulting Partner To Strengthen Market Penetration

RIB LAKE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Northern Cabinetry (GNC), a renowned manufacturer of custom kitchen and bath cabinetry, and Stone Marketing and Consulting, the east coast’s preeminent independent cabinet sales agency, jointly announced today they have partnered to serve customers in the eastern one-third of the United States.

Great Northern Cabinetry, which combined with Jay Rambo Company in 2022, manufactures and distributes the Eden Collection of face framed cabinetry, along with the Jay Rambo Signature Series of frameless cabinetry to dealers throughout the U.S. "GNC has been building great products for over 50 years,” said Tim Ford, CEO of GNC, "and while we have served dealers in parts of the Eastern U.S., we have been underrepresented relative to the opportunity. This new partnership will allow us to capitalize on our strengths and leverage a strong, deep and talented sales organization.”

Jeff Stone, Managing Director of Stone Marketing and Consulting (SMC), began his sales agency in 2019, leveraging his 30+ year career and deep network in the cabinet industry. Since its inception, SMC has added sales reps with a track record of serving customers and adding value to their dealer network. “Partnering with an organization like GNC fills out our product offering, allowing us to serve dealers with a perfect blend of price points and construction types,” said Stone.

“We are excited to add the Stone representatives to the GNC team,” said Chris Houle, Vice President of Sales for Great Northern Cabinetry. “The Stone team will represent GNC from Maine to Florida, and as far west as Ohio. This region fits our capabilities nicely and we are well positioned to serve dealers in these markets.”

Effective today, Stone Marketing and Consulting is the sole sales partner for Great Northern Cabinetry in their respective markets.

About Great Northern Cabinetry

Great Northern Cabinetry is a leading provider of custom cabinetry serving kitchen and bath showrooms, remodeling contractors and custom home builders. The company is based in Rib Lake, WI and has been serving clients since 1972.