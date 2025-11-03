GeologicAI Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment in Edge Copper to Extend High-Resolution Decision Engineering for Critical Minerals Exploration

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeologicAI, the global leader in High-Resolution Decision Engineering for the critical minerals sector, today announced a strategic partnership with and investment in Edge Copper (formerly Plata Latina), which is led by a team of seasoned mining professionals, to advance Edge Copper’s recently acquired Zonia Copper Project in Arizona. The collaboration marks a significant step in applying GeologicAI’s proprietary Resource Exploration Strategies (RXS) offerings to a select group of junior copper exploration companies, enabling smarter, faster, and lower-risk discovery and development while providing a competitive advantage in one of the most capital-constrained segments of the mining lifecycle.

The collaboration marks a significant step in applying GeologicAI’s proprietary Resource Exploration Strategies (RXS) offerings to a select group of junior copper exploration companies, enabling smarter, faster, and lower-risk discovery and development. Share

The Zonia Copper Project is a past-producing copper-oxide SX-EW heap leach operation located approximately 160 miles from Phoenix in Arizona’s historic Walnut Grove mining district. With existing infrastructure, streamlined permitting on private land, and significant expansion potential, the project is well-positioned for advancement to feasibility and construction, and as such a perfect candidate for using GeologicAI’s High Resolution Decision Engineering technology.

Edge Copper is planning a robust exploration campaign with the goal of advancing Zonia to shovel-ready status within 3–4 years. Significant upside remains through step-out and resource conversion drilling on the current deposit, along with high-priority targets to the northeast on the surrounding large land package.

“There is a growing demand for copper and a clear supply gap,” said Gil Clausen, CEO of Edge Copper. “Unlocking high-quality resources more effectively is the key—and we’re excited to help make that happen. We have been successful with many opportunities over the years, but Zonia stood out particularly given the geological fundamentals and strong upside. We are even more enthusiastic and confident, thanks to the rich data and robust analysis available to us. GeologicAI’s approach is unique from any technology we have experienced, it’s truly a smarter way to explore. We expect that working with them will reduce our risks, manage our costs and improve our timelines dramatically.”

“This partnership is a natural extension of our mission to bring high-confidence, highly informed decision-making into the earliest stages of critical mineral discovery,” said Patrick Redmond, President of Resource Exploration Strategies (RXS) at Geologic AI. “We are honored to collaborate with the exceptional team at Edge Copper enabling us to combine decades of mining experience with cutting-edge AI and modeling tools to drive smarter, faster and low-risk outcomes.”

GeologicAI’s RXS offering integrates proprietary analytics and real-time data collection with advanced geological, resource, and geometallurgical (“geomet”) modeling. The plan for Zonia includes:

Drill Hole Spacing Study led by GeologicAI’s Resource Modeling Solutions (RMS) to define the most efficient spacing for inferred, indicated, and measured resource categories—ensuring a statistically defensible approach for future development.

to define the most efficient spacing for inferred, indicated, and measured resource categories—ensuring a statistically defensible approach for future development. Drill Hole Optimization Analysis to minimize drilling costs and maximize certainty in the shortest timeframe.

to minimize drilling costs and maximize certainty in the shortest timeframe. Remote Core Logging & Real-Time Scanning to reduce the need for on-site personnel and expensive lab assays, while guiding geometallurgical sampling and exploration targeting.

to reduce the need for on-site personnel and expensive lab assays, while guiding geometallurgical sampling and exploration targeting. Model Integration of geological, resource, and geomet models to underpin the full Feasibility Study (FS)—dramatically reducing time and cost compared to traditional approaches.

“Our goal is to help miners like Edge Copper enhance their efficiency and decision-making by combining veteran insight with next-generation tools,” said Jared Deutsch, President of RMS for GeologicAI.

With this partnership, GeologicAI is expanding the application of its unique technologies beyond the world’s largest miners (currently serving 6 of the top 10), to a select group of junior explorers. The company is also actively seeking and evaluating a select set of similar opportunities.

About GeologicAI

GeologicAI is the global leader in High-Resolution Decision Engineering for the critical minerals industry. Through proprietary AI, automation, and advanced geological modeling, GeologicAI helps mining companies—from global majors to select juniors—make faster, better, and lower-risk decisions across the resource lifecycle. Learn more at www.GeologicAI.com.

About Edge Copper Corporation

Edge Copper Corporation (formerly Plata Latina Minerals Corporation) is a copper-focused exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Zonia Copper Project in Arizona. Zonia is a past-producing open-pit project with existing infrastructure, significant expansion potential, and a clear pathway to feasibility. Learn more at www.edgecopper.com.

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding potential project advancements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to operational challenges, geological factors, regulatory or permitting delays, commodity price fluctuations, and other unpredictable conditions.