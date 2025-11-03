USAA to Serve as Title Sponsor for HYROX Dallas in November 2025

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This morning, HYROX announced that USAA will be the title sponsor for the upcoming HYROX Dallas competition Nov. 21-23 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Founded in 2017 and having grown into a global fitness phenomenon, the competition includes a timed circuit that has been widely embraced as a “competition for everyone.”

“USAA is proud to sponsor Dallas HYROX and spotlight the athletes and stories that make this competition so unique – including many who are military servicemembers and veterans,” said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, Head of Corporate Impact. “HYROX drives community and camaraderie contributing to overall well-being, aligning to our mission to help the military community thrive in every aspect of life.”

To celebrate the sponsorship, USAA will be hosting “Military Competition Corner” featuring interactive agility elements, recovery spaces, and exclusive USAA HYROX Dallas patches for veterans and the military community. Information on how programs like Face the Fight®, founded in 2023 by USAA alongside partners Reach Resilience and the Humana Foundation, will be woven throughout to emphasize how teams and connections can create meaningful change.

Also, as part of the Dallas event, USAA will host Team USAA, a group of 40 athletes across the military community who will participate in the competition. Members of Team USAA include USAA employees, Wounded Warrior Project® athletes and local military members.

USAA’s support of HYROX emphasizes the importance of mental and physical wellbeing through the lens of community and fitness – an extension of Face the Fight’s efforts and USAA’s advocacy focus on overall wellbeing. According to research from the Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program, strengthening purpose, community and connection are shown to improve veteran wellbeing and connectedness leading to resilience and overall health.

Since Face the Fight’s inception, the organization has distributed more than $42 million in grants which has impacted over 620,000 lives through funded programs, supported suicide risk screening to more than 417,000 veterans and provided care to more than 67,000 veterans. To learn more about Face the Fight, visit wefacethefight.org.

About HYROX

HYROX is the Global Sport of Fitness Racing, inspiring people worldwide to engage in the healthiest form of training and competition on earth. HYROX connects the world’s training communities with a sport, a training methodology and a lifestyle that is accessible to all and conveys the transformative benefits of training and competition to a globally connected audience.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and retirement solutions and serves 14 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook, Instagram or X (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.