Nuclera Expands Access to eProtein Discovery for APAC Customers With Distributor Agreement in Australia and New Zealand

CAMBRIDGE, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuclera, the biotechnology company accelerating drug discovery by providing rapid, easy access to functional proteins through its benchtop eProtein Discovery™ System, today announced that it has signed a partnership with Solve Scientific Australia, a life science research solutions provider. The agreement is the latest milestone in Nuclera’s global expansion, broadening access to eProtein Discovery to customers in Australia and New Zealand, and amplifying the Company’s presence in key Asian and Pacific markets.

The Asia Pacific recombinant protein market is rapidly growing and is anticipated to reach a projected revenue of $ 1,455 M by 2030 (CAGR of 11.7%)1. This partnership recognizes the need to support this growth and will enable drug discovery researchers in Australia and New Zealand with streamlined access to eProtein Discovery, following expansion across APAC and the Middle East earlier this year2. This agreement will provide localized support and expertise to existing and new customers in these regions.

Applying digital microfluidics alongside in situ protein detection assays and cell-free protein synthesis, eProtein Discovery significantly reduces time and cost of protein production by automating construct screening, protein scale-up, and producing purified proteins for downstream functional testing in under 48 hours. The system accelerates workflows, achieving results in days rather than the months required by traditional cell-based methods.

Joseph Bertelsen, CCO, Nuclera, commented: “This partnership follows our establishment of a distribution network across APAC and the Middle East earlier this year. Partnering with Solve Scientific supports our long-term goal of global expansion and further strengthens our presence in the rapidly expanding APAC market, expanding our distribution network to reach even more customers in this region.”

Shaun Brooks, Managing Director, Solve Scientific, added: “We are excited to introduce Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery™ platform to ANZ researchers for accessing challenging proteins. This unique cutting-edge technology enhances efficiency and de-risks early-stage discovery. We look forward to working with our research community, together with Nuclera’s expertise, to demonstrate how this technology can transform drug discovery projects.”

For more information: https://www.nuclera.com/system/