Rafay and Aviz Partner to Deliver Full-Stack GPU Cloud Orchestration with AI-Ready Networking

Partnership Enables Enterprises and GPU Cloud Providers to Rapidly Operationalize Multi-Tenant AI Fabrics with Self-Service and Network Visibility

SAN JOSE, Calif. & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rafay Systems, a leader in delivering Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities for GPU cloud consumption, and Aviz Networks, a pioneer in multi-vendor AI networking orchestration and observability, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption and monetization of GPU cloud infrastructure.

Together, Rafay and Aviz provide enterprises and GPU cloud providers with a full-stack orchestration solution that combines Rafay’s enterprise-grade Kubernetes and GPU lifecycle management with Aviz’s AI-optimized fabric orchestration, visibility, and tenant-aware network automation. This integrated approach enables GPU resources to be consumed securely and efficiently, with self-service workflows spanning both compute and networking layers. Key capabilities include:

  • End-to-End Self-Service: Developers and data scientists gain on-demand access to GPU/CPU resources with secure, tenant-aware network automation.
  • AI-Ready Fabric Orchestration: Aviz ONES configures and manages Spectrum-X switches, GPU NICs, and server networking to ensure optimal E/W performance and workload isolation.
  • Multi-Tenancy at Scale: Rafay manages tenant and GPU binding for Kubernetes clusters, while Aviz maps GPUs and NICs to logical network segments for isolation and visibility.
  • Full-Stack Observability: Real-time insights into compute and network layers reduce troubleshooting time and optimize ROI on GPU investments.
  • Rapid Time-to-Market: GPU clouds can be deployed in weeks instead of months, with integrated APIs replacing manual provisioning workflows.

“Cloud providers and enterprises need a simple way to consume GPU infrastructure without reinventing orchestration stacks,” said Haseeb Budhani, CEO and Co-Founder of Rafay Systems. “Our partnership with Aviz gives customers not just self-service compute, but the tools and visibility they need to run AI workloads at scale.”

“Aviz was founded to make AI networking simple, open, and multi-vendor - while giving networking teams the best experience in this hyper-evolving world of AI fabrics and exponential bandwidth needs,” said Vishal Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder of Aviz Networks. “Together with Rafay, we deliver a powerful combination: Rafay’s compute lifecycle automation with Aviz’s fabric-level multi-tenant orchestration and observability. This allows GPU cloud providers to achieve AWS-like efficiency with a simple, intuitive stack.”

As enterprises rush to build AI capabilities, billions are being invested in GPU infrastructure. Yet many first-generation GPU clouds struggle with gaps in multi-tenancy, orchestration, and fabric-level visibility - leading to long deployment cycles, high costs, and underutilized GPU resources. The Rafay × Aviz partnership solves these challenges by tightly integrating compute orchestration with AI fabric control and monitoring, enabling cloud-like consumption models across any multi-vendor GPU environment.

About Aviz

Aviz modernizes networking for the AI era with a full-stack, software-first platform: networking with SONiC and Cumulus, deep observability with packet brokers and service nodes, and the AI-powered Network Copilot™. We deliver multi-vendor freedom, predictable upgrades, 50% savings, and private AI automation — across data center, edge, and GPU networks.

About Rafay Systems

Founded in 2017, Rafay is committed to elevating CPU and GPU-based infrastructure to a strategic asset for enterprises and cloud service providers. Enterprises, NVIDIA Cloud Partner, and GPU Clouds leverage the company’s GPU PaaS™ (Platform-as-a-Service) stack to simplify the complexities of managing cloud and on-premises based infrastructure while enabling self-service workflows for platform and DevOps teams–all within one multi-tenant offering. The Rafay Platform also helps companies improve governance capabilities, optimize costs of CPU & GPU resources, and accelerate the delivery of cloud-native and AI-powered applications. Customers such as MoneyGram and Guardant Health entrust Rafay to be the cornerstone of their modern infrastructure strategy and AI architecture. Gartner has recognized Rafay as a Cool Vendor in Container Management. GigaOm named Rafay as a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for Managed Kubernetes.

Rafay Systems

