Dispersive and Seraphic Partner to Deliver Preemptive, Multi-Layer Cyber Defense for Complex Enterprises

ATLANTA & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dispersive Holdings, Inc. (Dispersive), global leader in secure networking, resilience, and performance, today announced its partnership with Seraphic, the enterprise browser security company backed by the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, to deliver defense-in-depth protection that spans from the browser to the network using Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD).

Together, Seraphic and Dispersive deliver one of the industry’s first end-to-end AMTD architectures ... creating a moving target that attackers cannot predict, locate, or compromise. Share

As enterprises face sophisticated, AI-driven and quantum-enabled threats, attack surfaces have expanded far beyond the perimeter. Browsers have become the new endpoint, while traditional networks remain vulnerable to reconnaissance and exploitation. Seraphic and Dispersive provide comprehensive protection - from the browser layer through the underlying network fabric of user devices. Together, Seraphic and Dispersive deliver one of the industry’s first end-to-end AMTD architectures, dynamically shifting both the browser execution environment and underlying network connectivity to create a moving target that attackers cannot predict, locate, or compromise.

Security Without Friction

This joint solution empowers enterprises to secure remote work, SaaS, and thick applications on both managed and personal devices without complex proxies, heavy infrastructure, or user disruption. The integration delivers policy-driven control, data loss prevention, and session obfuscation within a unified security fabric adaptable to any environment.

“Seraphic is changing how the world thinks about browser protection, and together we’re redefining how preemptive cyber defense strengthens every layer of enterprise connectivity,” said Rajiv Pimplaskar, CEO of Dispersive. “From the JavaScript engine to the network core, we’re addressing the needs of complex environments by making data-in-motion invisible, resilient, and secure by design.”

Complementary Capabilities for Enterprise Security

The partnership combines Seraphic’s enterprise browser technology, which provides visibility and control within the browser’s JavaScript Engine (JSE), with Dispersive’s patented stealth networking, which splits and obfuscates traffic across multiple network paths. Together, the two companies address critical enterprise use cases:

Multi-Layered Defense: Seraphic delivers moving-target protection inside the browser, while Dispersive hides the data plane at the network level to create dual-layer resilience that defeats reconnaissance and exploitation.

Seraphic delivers moving-target protection inside the browser, while Dispersive hides the data plane at the network level to create dual-layer resilience that defeats reconnaissance and exploitation. Expanded Application Coverage: Seraphic secures browser-based and electron-framework applications; Dispersive extends coverage to all other desktop and client-server applications requiring protected connectivity.

Seraphic secures browser-based and electron-framework applications; Dispersive extends coverage to all other desktop and client-server applications requiring protected connectivity. Secure Virtual Desktops (VDI): Seraphic hardens browser access within or in place of VDI environments, while Dispersive safeguards network-level communications for complete isolation and data protection.

“Our partnership with Dispersive extends protection from the browser engine into the network fabric itself,” said Ilan Yeshua, CEO and Co-Founder of Seraphic Security. “By joining forces, we allow enterprises to benefit from integrated adaptive browser security with dynamic stealth networking that eliminates blind spots and closes the loop between endpoint and transport security.”

Dispersive Holdings, Inc. (Dispersive) is the global leader in stealth networking. Born from DARPA research and backed by 53 patents, Dispersive’s multipath software splits and obscures traffic across dynamically changing channels, ensuring networks remain invisible, resilient, and quantum-ready. Trusted by defense, intelligence, and high-security enterprises, Dispersive is redefining secure connectivity for the modern era. Learn more at www.dispersive.io.

Seraphic transforms any traditional and AI browser into a secure enterprise browser, delivering real-time protection against phishing, data loss, and credential theft on both managed and unmanaged devices. Backed by CrowdStrike's Falcon Fund, awarded the Frost & Sullivan Global Zero Trust Enabling Technology Leadership Award, and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Seraphic secures the enterprise browser for today's modern, cloud-driven businesses. Learn more at www.seraphicsecurity.com.