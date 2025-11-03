First Community Credit Union Selects Scienaptic AI to Elevate Inclusive Lending and Support Member Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a global leader in AI-powered credit decisioning, today announced that First Community Credit Union, based in Houston, Texas, has chosen its platform to enhance credit access for its members. The credit union is adopting Scienaptic AI-powered, regulatory-compliant technology to support its goals of making faster, smarter lending decisions, streamlining credit processes, and extending lending opportunities to underserved members.

First Community Credit Union has served Texas communities for more than 70 years with a mission rooted in “people helping people.” From its beginnings supporting Spring Branch ISD employees to now serving 41 counties across the Greater Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas/Fort Worth regions, the credit union has grown to $2.9 billion in assets while staying true to its community-first philosophy. Today, FCCU empowers more than 176,000 members with reliable financial solutions, leading digital services, and a focus on economic inclusion and member well-being.

“We are committed to helping members reach their goals through smarter and more inclusive financial access,” said Randal Ward, Chief Lending Officer at First Community Credit Union. “Scienaptic’s platform will deepen our risk insight, unify a wider range of data, and streamline lending decisions through intelligent automation. That means faster responses, more accurate approvals, and a better lending experience for our members. By enhancing our underwriting with AI, we can amplify what we already do best — responsibly supporting families and businesses with access to the credit they need to grow.”

“We are thrilled to support FCCU as they continue leading with member-first innovation,” said Patrick McElhenie, Chief Growth Officer at Scienaptic AI. “Our AI technology will help the credit union act faster, reduce manual effort, and uncover credit opportunities often missed by traditional methods. Together, we will enable more Texans to achieve financial progress.”

About Scienaptic AI

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers—including underbanked and underserved individuals—and say “yes” more often without increasing risk.

In September 2024, Scienaptic’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI-driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 15 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic’s deep commitment to the core principle of "people helping people."

The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency. Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.7 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.