Utopai Studios and Stock Farm Road Form Multibillion-Dollar Venture to Expand Korean Film and Television in the U.S.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Utopai Studios, an AI-native film and television studio, today announced a multibillion-dollar joint venture with Stock Farm Road, a global innovation and investment venture co-founded by Brian Koo, the LG Group scion and Stanford-educated entrepreneur known for bridging Korean industry and Silicon Valley innovation, and Dr. Amin Badr-El-Din, founder and former Chairman & CEO of the UAE Offsets Group, which gave rise to Mubadala and other major sovereign investment initiatives in the UAE. The collaboration designates Utopai Studios as Stock Farm Road’s exclusive AI-technology partner for entertainment, bringing together its human-led proprietary AI filmmaking workflow and Stock Farm Road’s international infrastructure and investment platform to expand Korean film and television into the U.S. market and build new creative pathways between Korea and Hollywood.

“This partnership with Stock Farm Road allows us to take that principle beyond our own studio, building creative infrastructure where human artistry and production intelligence advance together responsibly and at scale." Share

The new joint venture, Utopai East, represents the expansion of Utopai Studios’ filmmaking vision into Asia and will serve as the bridge between Korea’s creative industries and Hollywood-standard production. The name reflects both geography and intent, extending Utopai’s human-led innovation “east,” where technology, cultural storytelling, and new production models converge to shape the future of entertainment.

Cecilia Shen, Utopai Studios’ Co-founder and CEO, will also serve as the lead founding member of the Stock Farm Road Brain Trust, a strategic advisory board focused on developing insights into the future of an AI-driven world. The Brain Trust assembled under Cecilia Shen’s guidance features esteemed industry and technology visionaries, including John Hennessy, Chairman of Alphabet Inc. and a renowned computer scientist and innovator, and Neelie Kroes, former European Union Commissioner for Digital and Architect of Europe's Digital Strategy. Together, this distinguished group will drive forward initiatives analyzing and shaping the evolving AI landscape’s impact on society and entertainment.

Brian Koo, Founder and Chairman of Stock Farm Road Inc., remarked, “Cecilia’s expertise and innovative mindset are perfectly aligned with our vision to revolutionize entertainment through AI. Her leadership in this joint venture signifies our commitment to creating next-generation content that resonates globally and pushes the boundaries of technology and creativity.”

Amin Badr El Din, Founder and Chairman of Stock Farm Road Inc., also commented, “With Cecilia’s appointment and her strategic partnership with Utopai Studios, we are solidifying our position at the forefront of AI-driven entertainment. This initiative will catalyze new opportunities for storytelling and cultural exchange, positioning SFR as a leader in the digital entertainment revolution.”

Two seasoned industry leaders will also join the Utopai East leadership team to strengthen its foundation across technology, culture, and global business development. Kevin Chong, Head of Corporate and Business Development at LG Electronics’ North American Innovation Center (LG NOVA) within the Chief Strategy Office, has led the company’s partnerships with startups and venture groups across Silicon Valley. Before his current role, Chong held senior positions at Sony Network Entertainment International and Sony Corporation of America, where he worked at the intersection of interactive entertainment, media technology, and global partnerships. Richard Lee, former Director and Head of Open Innovation at CJ America, Inc., helped lead international growth initiatives for CJ Group, one of Korea’s largest entertainment and media conglomerates known for producing the Oscar-winning film Parasite and other major cultural exports. Together, they bring deep credibility across both the technology and cultural sectors, helping shape Utopai East’s strategy at the intersection of entertainment, innovation, and cross-border collaboration.

“Most AI video models are built to impress with visuals. Ours is built to understand storytelling,” said Cecilia Shen, Co-Founder and CEO of Utopai Studios. “This partnership with Stock Farm Road allows us to take that principle beyond our own studio, building creative infrastructure where human artistry and production intelligence advance together responsibly and at scale.”

At the heart of the strategic partnership is Utopai Studios’ human-led, proprietary AI-native filmmaking workflow, an intelligent system built specifically for professional TV and filmmaking. The workflow is developed to collaborate with filmmakers rather than automate them, built on the belief that technology should extend human imagination, not replace it. Every component of the AI workflow is designed around the creative process, supporting the writer’s script, the director’s vision, and the actor’s performance. Unlike general-purpose video generation, which is built to optimize for viral clips or surface-level realism, Utopai Studios’ workflow is designed to understand the filmmaking process itself: reading scripts, interpreting story arcs, assisting directors with shot planning, and generating scenes that follow narrative intent. By unifying these steps into a single workflow, it reinforces narrative structure, performance, and continuity, capabilities that are essential to professional film and television productions.

Stock Farm Road, which announced plans earlier this year for a $35 billion AI-powered data-center hub in South Korea, is extending its energy-to-intelligence (e2i²) vision into entertainment. Within the new venture, Utopai Studios will lead the AI-production technology arm, integrating its workflow across large-scale, cross-border projects built to Hollywood standards and governed by responsible creative practices.

Together, the companies are launching a multibillion-dollar effort to build new creative infrastructure linking Korea’s film and television industry with advanced production intelligence and distributing that content worldwide. Globally, the share of viewers who say they watch South Korean TV and film has risen from 22% in Q1 2020 to 35% in Q1 2025, reflecting the growing worldwide influence of Korean storytelling. Parrot Analytics reports that K-Pop Demon Hunters reached the #2 global demand peak for an original film in 2025, and exports of Korean screen content are part of an industry valued at approximately US $42.9 billion globally.

As viewing habits continue to evolve and major platforms increase their investment in Korean IP, Stock Farm Road and Utopai Studios are combining Korea’s creative energy with advanced production intelligence to set a new standard for how technology, investment, and storytelling work in concert to shape the future of entertainment. At a national level, the collaboration strengthens cultural and economic ties between Korea and the United States, supporting ongoing exchange and shared innovation between the two countries.

For more information, please visit UtopaiStudios.com.

About Utopai Studios

Utopai Studios is an AI-native film and television studio that empowers creators to tell epic stories and transform finite resources into infinite worlds. The studio rebranded from Cybever, the 3D world creation and video generation innovator. Combining proprietary production technology with world-class creative talent, Utopai develops and produces ambitious, cinematic-quality projects for audiences worldwide. Headquartered in Sunnyvale and West Hollywood, California, with a European subsidiary in Berlin, the studio originates its own slate of high-profile films and series while partnering with leading global players to bring bold storytelling visions to life.

About Stock Farm Road, Inc. (SFR)

Stock Farm Road, Inc. (SFR) is a new venture founded by LG Electronics scion Brian Koo and Dr. Amin Badr-El-Din, the driver behind a host of successful technology, energy and public-private partnerships across the globe, focused on bridging the gap between traditional industry and next-generation technologies. Our mission is to transform energy infrastructure into engines. We leverage cutting-edge AI and data analytics to optimize energy resources, enhance operational advanced intelligence, powering the future of global innovation through our proprietary e2i² Energy-to-Intelligence efficiency, and unlock new levels of strategic decision-making for our partners worldwide. Our unique approach combines deep expertise in infrastructure development, cutting-edge technology, and a powerful global network of partners to deliver transformational results.