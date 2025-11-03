Blackline Safety Expands Global Footprint with New Offices in Germany and the UAE

CALGARY, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced plans to open two new international offices — one in Cologne, Germany, and another in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The expansion strengthens Blackline’s operations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), bringing the company closer to its rapidly-growing customer base in these regions.

“Opening regional offices in Cologne and Abu Dhabi strengthens our local service and support capabilities and positions us to better partner with global enterprise customers.” Share

Blackline’s Cologne office adds to its established network in the U.K. and France, providing localized presence and coordination for regional sales, service, and customer engagement across Europe and Africa. The Abu Dhabi office will enhance engagement with customers in the energy, utilities, and petrochemical sectors, providing localized training and service. The new facility builds on Blackline’s growing presence in the Middle East, following a multi-year purchase agreement with ADNOC.

“We’re excited to bring Blackline’s global operations even closer to our customers across Europe and the Middle East,” said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair of Blackline Safety. “Opening regional offices in Cologne and Abu Dhabi strengthens our local service and support capabilities and positions us to better partner with global enterprise customers.”

The expansion coincides with Blackline Safety’s 10th consecutive year exhibiting at ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi, UAE (November 3–6, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Hall 2 – Stand 2460), and its participation in A+A 2025 in Düsseldorf, Germany (November 4–7, Hall 4 – Stand F06) — two leading global trade events for safety and energy professionals.

At both events, Blackline will showcase major updates to its cloud-based safety platform, which were recently unveiled at the NSC 2025 Safety Congress & Expo — including ZoneAware Geofencing, an upgraded Loner Mobile app, improved gas sensor visibility, and new bulk management automation tools. Together, these advancements give safety and operations teams deeper situational awareness, simplify program management, strengthen compliance and efficiency, and extend protection to more workers across their operations.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software, and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with customers in more than 75 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 300 billion data-points and initiated over eight million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Instagram.