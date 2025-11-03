-

Lambda Announces Multibillion-Dollar Agreement With Microsoft to Deploy AI Infrastructure Powered by Tens of Thousands of NVIDIA GPUs

Lambda to deliver mission-critical AI cloud compute at scale under a multi-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lambda, the Superintelligence Cloud, today announced a multibillion-dollar agreement with Microsoft to deploy AI infrastructure powered by tens of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs, including NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems.

The strategic collaboration represents a significant multi-year NVIDIA AI infrastructure deployment, expanding access to critical cloud-based accelerated computing resources.

“It’s great to watch the Microsoft and Lambda teams working together to deploy these massive AI supercomputers,” said Stephen Balaban, CEO of Lambda. “We’ve been working with Microsoft for more than eight years, and this is a phenomenal next step in our relationship.”

The agreement between Lambda and Microsoft highlights the significant growth in global demand for high-performance computing, driven by the surge in AI assistant use and enterprise adoption.

We believe Lambda’s push to deploy gigawatt-scale AI factories is supporting one of the most significant technological shifts in human history. This collaboration demonstrates Lambda’s position as a trusted at-scale partner for deploying compute infrastructure for the world’s leading AI products.

About Lambda

Lambda, The Superintelligence Cloud, builds gigawatt-scale AI factories for training and inference. From prototyping to serving billions of users in production, we build the underlying infrastructure that powers AI. Lambda was founded in 2012 by published AI engineers.

Lambda’s mission is to make compute as ubiquitous as electricity and give everyone in America the power of superintelligence. One person, One GPU.

