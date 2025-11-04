Nidec Announces Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement
KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) hereby announces that the Company has entered into a commitment line agreement with its main creditor banks, MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, for a total of 600 billion yen as follows.
1. Purpose of Commitment Line Agreement
To secure flexible and stable funding capacity and strengthen our solid financial foundation.
2. Overview of Commitment Line Agreement
|
Contracting party
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
Borrowing limit
|
300 billion yen
|
300 billion yen
|
Contract execution date
|
November 4, 2025
|
November 4, 2025
|
Form of contract
|
Bilateral
|
Bilateral
|
Contract period
|
November 7, 2025 to
November 6, 2026 (1 year)
|
November 7, 2025 to
November 6, 2026 (1 year)
|
Collateral and guarantee
|
Unsecured and unguaranteed
|
Unsecured and unguaranteed
