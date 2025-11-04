-

Nidec Announces Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement

KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) hereby announces that the Company has entered into a commitment line agreement with its main creditor banks, MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, for a total of 600 billion yen as follows.

1. Purpose of Commitment Line Agreement

To secure flexible and stable funding capacity and strengthen our solid financial foundation.

2. Overview of Commitment Line Agreement

Contracting party

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Borrowing limit

300 billion yen

300 billion yen

Contract execution date

November 4, 2025

November 4, 2025

Form of contract

Bilateral

Bilateral

Contract period

November 7, 2025 to

November 6, 2026 (1 year)

November 7, 2025 to

November 6, 2026 (1 year)

Collateral and guarantee

Unsecured and unguaranteed

Unsecured and unguaranteed

 

Contacts

Teruaki Urago
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
ir@nidec.com

