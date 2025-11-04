Nidec Announces Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement

KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) hereby announces that the Company has entered into a commitment line agreement with its main creditor banks, MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, for a total of 600 billion yen as follows.

1. Purpose of Commitment Line Agreement

To secure flexible and stable funding capacity and strengthen our solid financial foundation.

2. Overview of Commitment Line Agreement