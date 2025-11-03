Garnett Station Partners Launches True North Fleet Services, a Premier Fleet Services Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garnett Station Partners (“Garnett Station” or “GSP”), a New York-based principal investment firm that manages approximately $4 billion of assets, today announced the launch of True North Fleet Services (“True North”), a national platform of premier fleet maintenance and repair providers, in partnership with Gary Price, who will serve as the platform’s Chief Executive Officer.

Garnett Station launched True North to bring together best-in-class, founder-led fleet services businesses under a single, streamlined platform offering nationwide repair, preventative maintenance and ancillary services to fleets across the country. True North helps its partner brands scale by providing access to capital, technology and operational resources that strengthen their businesses while expanding their service capabilities. Rooted in operational excellence, reliability and service innovation, True North is building one of the most trusted and technologically advanced fleet maintenance providers in North America. The platform will be led by Gary Price, a seasoned industry veteran with extensive executive leadership experience in repair services and deep relationships across the sector, following senior positions at Love’s Travel Shops and Pilot Flying J.

In conjunction with the platform’s launch, True North also announced its first partnerships with Billy Bob’s Repair & Tire (“Billy Bob’s”), a San Antonio, Texas-based full-service repair operator specializing in repairs for semi-trucks, trailers, heavy equipment and RVs, and PennFleet, a fleet services operator focused on fleet maintenance, collision repair, mechanical and on-site and emergency road service, headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With these investments, Billy Bob’s and PennFleet receive access to True North’s advanced service technology, data systems, capital resources and back-office infrastructure, including HR, IT, finance, accounting and marketing capabilities.

Gary Price said, “We’re thrilled to launch True North and welcome the teams at PennFleet and Billy Bob’s to the platform. With their reputation for safety, integrity and superior customer service, both businesses perfectly embody the kind of partners we want to support as they enter their next stage of growth. Our goal is to become the most sophisticated and forward-looking fleet maintenance provider in the country, revolutionizing uptime through a closed-loop, frictionless service model. By empowering the industry’s most experienced technicians and leveraging cutting-edge systems, we’re committed to complete customer satisfaction – Road Ready Starts Here.”

Rafi Haramati, Managing Director at Garnett Station Partners, said, “We launched True North to address the significant opportunity within the fleet services industry – a sector that plays a vital role in keeping America’s roadway infrastructure moving and safe for drivers everywhere. Through GSP’s proven platform model, True North will be a trusted partner to leading fleet services operators throughout the country, providing resources and strategic direction to drive efficiencies, unlock new opportunities and accelerate growth, while strengthening existing customer relationships. We look forward to working alongside Gary to scale the platform nationwide.”

About Garnett Station Partners

Garnett Station Partners is a principal investment firm founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane that manages over $4 billion of assets. Garnett Station partners with experienced and entrepreneurial management teams and strategic investors to build value for its portfolio of growth platforms. The firm draws on its global relationships, operational experience and rigorous diligence process to source, underwrite and manage investments. Core sectors include consumer and business services, health and wellness, automotive, and food and beverage. Garnett Station's culture is based on the principles of entrepreneurship, collaboration, analytical rigor and accountability. For more information, please visit garnettstation.com.

About True North Fleet Services

True North Fleet Services is a national platform of premier fleet maintenance and repair providers, united by a shared commitment to operational excellence, reliability, and service innovation. Our platform brings together best-in-class, founder-led businesses to deliver comprehensive fleet repair and services across the country. By investing in people, technology, and process discipline, we empower our partners to scale while preserving the local trust and integrity they've built over decades. At True North, we’re building a platform that keeps America’s fleets running—efficiently, safely, and without compromise. For more information, please visit truenorthfleetservices.com