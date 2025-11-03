Granite Launches GMP 4 at Tucson International Airport, Expanding Airfield Safety Enhancement Program

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) has announced the award of a contract valued at approximately $70 million by the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) for work at Tucson International Airport (TUS). This contract represents a significant development within TAA’s estimated $400 million multi-year Airfield Safety Enhancement (ASE) Program. It is the fourth Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP 4) work package granted under TAA’s ongoing Construction Manager at Risk project. Project funding will come from the Airport Improvement Program, Arizona Department of Transportation, and TAA.

GMP 4 encompasses the construction of a third full commercial runway at TUS, which will substantially improve both operational capacity and airfield safety. Concurrent ASE projects are progressing on both inboard and outboard taxiways, further strengthening airport infrastructure and ensuring compliance with current FAA safety standards. Granite’s Swan Plant, located within five miles of the airport, will supply 77,000 tons of cement treated base and 135,000 tons of concrete aggregates.

“Throughout this ongoing project, Granite has consistently demonstrated a commitment to the Owner's interests, often identifying unnecessary work and offering credits back as a gesture of partnership, something increasingly rare in today’s industry,” said WSP USA Program Manager for the Airfield Safety Enhancement Program at Tucson International Airport, Scott Stewart. “Granite has always shown a willingness to collaborate for the betterment of the project, with the philosophy of 'doing the right thing,' making them stand out among other contractors I’ve worked with.”

This announcement builds on Granite’s earlier work under GMP 3, which included the demolition of the General Aviation runway and foundational civil improvements such as earthwork, storm drain installation, and fencing.

“Granite has been the workhorse of the ASE Program since its inception,” said Granite Area Manager, Zach Thompson. “Our proximity to the airport and longstanding relationship with TAA have positioned us to deliver consistent, high-quality results. GMP 4 is a testament to our team’s commitment to safety, collaboration, and excellence.”

This phase of the project began in August 2025 and is expected to be completed December 2026.

Learn more about Granite’s aviation work here https://youtu.be/d2bSpg_XxS0?si=dhqKXY7wfMBGGaIj.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Tucson Airport Authority

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) is an independent, non-profit organization with the responsibility to operate, manage and develop Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Ryan Airfield (RYN). The TAA receives no local tax dollars. It sustains operations from airport-generated revenues, like concessions, leases and landing fees. The TAA invests millions each year in safety, security, and customer service for the benefit of travelers, tenants, employees, and the entire Southern Arizona region. The airport system supports nearly 46,000 jobs and contributes to more than $8.3 billion in economic activity.