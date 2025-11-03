AIR Announces Transformative Collaboration with Snoop Dogg

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIR Limited (“AIR” or the “Company”), the global leader in hookah and pioneer in advanced inhalation technologies, today announced a transformative collaboration with legendary rapper, entrepreneur and cultural icon Snoop Dogg. AIR’s world-leading hookah brand, Al Fakher, will introduce a premium collection of exclusive hookah flavors that fuse Snoop Dogg’s signature laid-back lifestyle with Al Fakher’s commitment to impeccable quality.

Effective Nov. 3, 2025, the following flavors – “Cloud 92,” “Dogg’s Delight,” “Midnight Blues,” “Tha G’z Mix” and “Money Honey” – will be available for purchase internationally at hookah.com, while “Cloud 92,” “Dogg’s Delight” and “Purple Passion” will be available for purchase in Germany at shisha-world.com. Joining Al Fakher’s suite of original varieties, these new imaginative flavors utilize premium ingredients and science-backed safety research to offer a new dynamic experience for hookah enthusiasts to enjoy all over the world.

In partnering with Snoop Dogg, AIR aims to bring together the craftsmanship, creativity and heritage of its Al Fakher brand with the power, excitement and creativity of Snoop Dogg to deliver the very best experience for its customers.

“When a hookah gets lit, you already know you’re surrounded by good friends and about to have a good time,” said Snoop Dogg. “Teaming up with Al Fakher means we’re bringing that same energy to people everywhere – it’s all about flavor, culture, and creating moments you don’t forget.”

“As hookah consumption continues to grow as a global lifestyle trend, particularly in the United States, AIR stands out as the category leader in premium flavored hookah products, innovative technology and scientifically backed devices,” said Stuart Brazier, CEO of AIR. “As we evolve into a true lifestyle brand, we’re proud to partner with Snoop, a cultural icon, whose vision and influence align perfectly with our mission. We’re excited to collaborate on the launch of these new flavors and to work together in elevating the profile of hookah culture around the world.”

AIR has invested more than $115 million into new product innovations since 2019 and maintains 100+ active and pending patents across 18 patent families as of the date of this press release. AIR’s Al Fakher brand is the world’s market leader in flavored hookah, larger than the next four competitors combined with an estimate of 14 million global users. In addition to Al Fakher, AIR’s suite of industry-leading innovative products also includes OOKA, a highly innovative, pod-based, charcoal-free electronic hookah device. OOKA removes barriers to traditional hookah, including usage and setup complexities and the requirement to use charcoal.

About AIR

Launched in 1999 and headquartered in Dubai, AIR is a global innovation leader in social inhalation, with a multinational presence in over 90 markets worldwide. Its portfolio of companies and assets includes Al Fakher, the world’s leading hookah brand; Hookah.com, North America’s number one B2B e-commerce platform for hookah and shisha by market share; and OOKA, highly innovative charcoal-free shisha device, among others. AIR’s science program, conducted in partnership with independent accredited laboratories, enables the development of innovative products that combine centuries of tradition with cutting-edge technology to minimize harm and maximize enjoyment for millions around the world.

For more information, please visit https://air.global/.