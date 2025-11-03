CIM Group and Bryant Group Ventures Launch Impact-Driven Partnership to Invest in Affordable Housing with Anchor Investments from Flagstar Bank and Truist Bank

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group, a leading real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer, and Bryant Group Ventures (BGV), founded by influential leader and entrepreneur John Hope Bryant, announced today the launch of CIM-BGV Impact Ventures, an impact-driven partnership to address the immense need for affordable housing and to deliver community and economic value to underserved markets throughout the United States.

The partnership’s CIM-BGV Affordable Housing Impact Fund (AHIF) completed its first closing on October 17, 2025, securing over $250 million in total investment capacity through fund equity and access to loan capacity. This strong start positions the fund to achieve its target within one year, which will enable approximately $1 billion of total capacity for affordable housing investments. Anchor investors include Flagstar Bank and Truist Bank, with additional equity support from City National Bank and other leading financial institutions, signaling strong institutional support for this impact-driven platform.

The AHIF has a deep pipeline of opportunities and expects to commence closing transactions in initial key markets of Southern California, Georgia, the Washington D.C. Metro, New York Metro and Florida within the next few months.

CIM-BGV Impact Ventures combines CIM’s vertically integrated expertise in real estate, credit, and infrastructure investment and operations with Mr. Bryant’s strong track record of business and investment expertise, with a strategic focus on inclusive economic growth and financial empowerment. Over the last 30 years, organizations that Mr. Bryant leads have helped guide more than $4 billion in capital to underserved individuals and communities.

Specifically, the partnership will invest in opportunities that create and preserve affordable multifamily housing in markets across the U.S. primarily through the acquisition of existing properties as well as ground-up development. It plans to deploy capital in markets where CIM and BGV have an existing presence and also where affordability has declined.

The partnership is focused on providing access to programs that support financial literacy education and promote long-term financial security and well-being. It also looks forward to contracting with local vendors for property-related services.

With a focus on affordable housing creation and preservation and community impact initiatives, CIM-BGV Impact Ventures is also designed to offer Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) credit opportunities for U.S. financial institutions.

The initial closing of CIM-BGV Ventures AHIF has drawn strong support from leading financial institutions, whose commitments reflect a shared belief in the power of impact-driven investment to address the affordable housing crisis.

“We’re committed to expanding access to affordable housing and economic opportunities in the communities we serve,” said Kathy Farrell, Head of Truist Asset Finance. “We’re proud to support partners who share our purpose to drive lasting change through investments that empower individuals and strengthen neighborhoods.”

“Too many families across the country are struggling to find stable, affordable housing. We see CRA investments as part of a broader solution, helping communities expand access to housing, stability, and opportunity,” said Joseph Otting, Chairman, President & CEO, Flagstar Bank. “Our investment in the CIM-BGV Affordable Housing Impact Fund is one way we’re working to break down these barriers, supporting a fund guided by a dedicated Community Impact Committee and focused on measurable impact and inclusive economic growth. Earlier this year, we convened nonprofit and community leaders across housing, small business, and underserved communities to help reimagine our CRA engagement—this investment is a direct reflection of that shared vision in action.”

“City National Bank is proud to support the CIM-BGV Affordable Housing Impact Fund as part of our expanded commitment to help address local community needs through innovative partnerships. We view this fund as a strategic opportunity to advance housing stability and promote financial mobility for low-to-moderate income individuals and families, consistent with our focus on driving meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” said Adey Tesfaye, Head of Community Reinvestment, City National Bank.

For more information, visit www.cimbgvimpactventures.com.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

About Bryant Group Ventures

Bryant Group Ventures (BGV) is the primary business leadership and engagement platform tied to John Hope Bryant Enterprises (JHBE), which is a family of companies, organizations, and associated enterprises founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist John Hope Bryant. As the strategic umbrella for several mission-driven organizations—including Operation HOPE, Bryant Group Advisors, and BG Digital Media, which platforms his highly successful podcast with iHeart Media, his best-selling book series, and Straight Talk Live Video Series with more than 900 million views since 2023, BGV blends purpose with performance to create lasting social and economic change. Through public-private partnerships, thought leadership, and scalable ventures, JHBE and Bryant Group Ventures champion what Bryant calls the “silver rights movement”—the next chapter in the fight for opportunity, ownership, and dignity. Bryant’s associated ventures are responsible for more than $4B in deployed capital in underserved communities nationwide.