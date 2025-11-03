Gamebeast and Brave group Announce Strategic Technology and Advertising Partnership

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gamebeast, a leading provider of user-generated content (UGC) gaming solutions such as advertising, live operations, analytics, e-commerce, and more, announced today that it has entered into a strategic technology and advertising partnership with Brave group, a leader in VTubing, e-sports, and innovative content creation in Japan. The partnership will see BEverse, Brave group’s metaverse content label, utilize Gamebeast internally as well as bring Gamebeast’s platform to its partners in Japan, Asia, and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Brave group, a leader in VTubing, esports, and innovative content creation in Japan,” said Zander Brumbaugh, Founder & CEO of Gamebeast. “We look forward to supporting Brave group and its partners with advanced technology, analytics, and advertising solutions to unlock the full potential of Roblox.”

“We’re delighted to reach new audiences through the Roblox platform,” said Keito Noguchi, CEO of Brave group. “With Gamebeast’s innovative tools and infrastructure, we believe our initiatives will accelerate even further.”

Gamebeast and Brave group intend to cooperate on many areas, including:

Advertising Solutions

Gaming LiveOps & Analytics Tools

E-Commerce Solutions

Developer Network

Companies wishing to learn more about Gamebeast or Brave group should reach out to the respective parties.

About Gamebeast

Gamebeast is a leading platform for next-generation game infrastructure, offering integrated solutions for analytics, live operations, and advertising. The company’s network reaches over 80 million monthly active users on Roblox, providing flexible tools such as remote configurations, cohorts, and funnel analysis, heatmaps, and A/B testing. For more information, visit https://gamebeast.gg

About Brave group

Brave group’s purpose is “Japanese Adventure. World Wide Romance”, with the mission to “Strike Wonder in 8 Billion Hearts”. With this purpose and mission in mind, Brave group has been working on IP businesses including VTuber-related IP Production, along with IP Platform and IP Solution domains, which are highly synergistic with VTuber business.