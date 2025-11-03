Meharry and Novartis Partner on HEART Initiative for Healthier Communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The School of Global Health at Meharry Medical College, in partnership with Novartis, today announced the launch of Health Assessments and Rapid Transformation (HEART), a five-year initiative that aims to improve heart health in three US cities through population health approaches addressing clinical and non-clinical determinants of health. Guided by community voices and powered by research, policy, and technology, HEART seeks to reduce cardiovascular health disparities and create scalable models that can be applied nationwide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. On average, one person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease, accounting for nearly one in every three deaths nationwide. A person’s cardiovascular risk and outcomes can be compounded by socio-economic status and where they live. A recent study found that Medicare beneficiaries who are food insecure, socially vulnerable, and whose income is close to or below the poverty line are more likely to have heart disease. Beyond the devastating human toll, heart disease also places a massive economic burden on the country, costing an estimated $417.9 billion between 2020 and 2021 in health care services, medicines, and lost productivity.

“In the United States, life expectancy can differ by decades between neighboring communities, reflecting deep structural divides. At the same time, our nation has made the least progress among developed countries in reducing preventable deaths, with cardiovascular disease leading those deaths,” said Daniel E. Dawes, JD, SVP of Global Health and Founding Dean, School of Global Health at Meharry Medical College. “This initiative provides us with the opportunity to truly address the root causes of cardiovascular disease and get to the heart of the matter by leveraging the upstream determinants of health.”

The HEART Initiative will focus its efforts in three geographically diverse US cities: Nashville, TN, Detroit, MI, and San Bernardino, CA. These cities were chosen because they have disproportionately higher rates of cardiovascular disease and social vulnerability. The Meharry School of Global Health will work with community stakeholders (e.g., community members, health systems, nonprofits, local government) in each city to co-create, implement, and measure innovative clinical and non-clinical interventions addressing specific drivers of adverse cardiovascular health outcomes. Just as importantly, the initiative emphasizes early detection and effective management of cardiovascular risk factors. The CDC identifies high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking as the leading contributors to heart disease, as well as acknowledging Lp(a) as a genetically inherited and independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease. The HEART Initiative will work to confront these risks through prevention, education, and community-driven care strategies.

“The HEART Initiative builds upon our longstanding commitment to improving health in communities by uniting community voices, health systems, and policy leaders to drive systemic changes that remove barriers to care,” said Binta Beard, Head of US Social Impact at Novartis. “Most deaths from cardiovascular disease can be prevented. Through this partnership, we are furthering our mission to ensure no heart is lost too soon by building scalable and sustainable community-centered approaches to effective risk factor management and treatment.”

Novartis, an innovative medicines company, is supporting HEART as the lead founding partner. By combining local knowledge with academic expertise, the HEART Initiative underscores the importance of advancing and improving health through partnerships, innovation, and evidence-based strategies. This partnership between the Meharry School of Global Health and Novartis demonstrates how institutions and communities can work side-by-side to create lasting change.

School of Global Health at Meharry Medical College

The School of Global Health at Meharry Medical College, located in Nashville, Tennessee, is rooted in Meharry’s 150-year legacy of leading in health and health equity. As the nation’s first and only School of Global Health we are committed to preparing the next generation of health learners and leaders to find solutions and respond to our communities’ complex and evolving health challenges with a global perspective. The School is a hub for research and academic innovation in global health, health policy, mental and behavioral health, population health, public health, environmental health, health communications, social and political determinants of health, and health administration. As a trusted resource and leader, the School approaches complex health issues with actionable solutions to the problems affecting everyone, especially our most vulnerable, under-resourced, and marginalized communities.

Novartis Commitment to Community Health Solutions in Cardiovascular Disease

Novartis is on a mission to ensure no heart is lost too soon. With approximately 80% of premature cardiovascular deaths being preventable, the company envisions a world where these losses are no longer part of our lives. For over 40 years, Novartis has pioneered breakthrough cardiovascular medicines while recognizing that lasting change requires going beyond medicine alone. Through its Community Health Solutions approach, Novartis partners with trusted organizations to address the health factors that matter most—from early detection and clinical care to the social and systemic barriers that prevent communities from accessing the care they deserve. By uniting community voices, healthcare systems, and policy leaders, these partnerships create scalable initiatives that empower people with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to take charge of their cardiovascular health.