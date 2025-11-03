Williamsburg Therapy Group Selected by Thatch as Exclusive In-Person Mental Health Provider on Its Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williamsburg Therapy Group (WTG), a premium, tech-forward, doctoral-level-only mental health practice, has been selected by Thatch as its exclusive in-person mental health provider on the Thatch Marketplace.

This partnership integrates Williamsburg Therapy Group’s concierge-level care model into Thatch’s modern benefits ecosystem, giving employers and benefit consultants a trusted, clinically sophisticated mental health partner within the Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) and Health Savings Account (HSA) framework.

WTG brings together doctoral-level psychologists, psychiatrists, and postdoctoral fellows delivering coordinated care through a network of state-of-the-art offices in New York, Austin, Chicago, and Miami. Employees using Thatch can now access private, in-person therapy experiences designed with the same attention to quality, design, and hospitality that define today’s premium health and wellness environments.

“Thatch is building the infrastructure for the next generation of employer health benefits, and Williamsburg Therapy Group brings the clinical excellence, design sophistication, and scale to match that vision,” said Dr. Daniel Selling, Founder and CEO of Williamsburg Therapy Group. “Together, we’re making concierge mental health care accessible within modern, flexible benefit structures.”

While telehealth has expanded access to care, Williamsburg Therapy Group’s inclusion as Thatch’s sole in-person provider underscores a growing recognition that face-to-face therapy remains the gold standard for meaningful clinical outcomes and genuine relationships. In-person sessions foster deeper connection, nonverbal attunement, and therapeutic alliance—factors consistently linked to better long-term results. As companies prioritize employee well-being, many are rediscovering the irreplaceable value of genuine human presence in the therapeutic process.

By featuring WTG as its exclusive in-person partner, Thatch highlights a shift in employer benefits: mental health care is no longer an afterthought—it is central to total health strategy. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to personalization, transparency, and the seamless integration of care.

About Williamsburg Therapy Group

Williamsburg Therapy Group is a doctor-led collective of psychologists and psychiatrists providing evidence-based, concierge mental health care. With locations in New York, Austin, Chicago, and Miami, WTG combines advanced clinical expertise with hospitality-driven service and design.

About Thatch

Thatch is a next-generation benefits platform enabling employers to offer flexible, personalized health coverage through ICHRA and HSA programs, simplifying access to high-quality care.