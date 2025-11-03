ZincFive Unveils BC 2 AI to Power the Next Era of AI-Driven Data Centers

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, today announced the upcoming release of BC 2 AI, a breakthrough nickel-zinc UPS battery cabinet engineered to meet the unique power demands of artificial intelligence workloads in mission-critical data centers.

AI’s power surge requires new thinking. ZincFive’s BC 2 AI introduces advanced NiZn battery tech to deliver compact, resilient, and future-ready energy for mission-critical AI data centers. Share

Building on the proven performance of ZincFive’s BC Series, BC 2 AI is the industry’s first AI-optimized battery system purpose-built for dual-mode operation. Powered by an advanced Battery Management System and NiZn technology engineered for high AI pulse cycling, it supports both AI dynamic workloads and outage protection within a single, compact footprint. With ultra-fast transient response, exceptional power density, and the superior safety and sustainability of this chemistry, BC 2 AI enables data centers to operate with confidence as AI reshapes infrastructure power demands.

Engineered to absorb sharp transient loads from GPU clusters and AI training environments, BC 2 AI also provides reliable runtime support for traditional IT operations. By managing dynamic power at the UPS level, it eases strain on upstream infrastructure, reduces UPS overdesign, lowers CAPEX, and improves grid interactions. Optimized for both pulse handling and runtime assurance, it delivers simplicity, flexibility, and performance without compromise.

Equipped with a new 90Ah NiZn battery designed for high-intensity discharge cycles, BC 2 AI pairs long service life with a compact, field-upgradable design that adapts as AI power requirements evolve – making it a strategic, future-proof asset for AI-driven data centers.

For hyperscalers, colocation providers, and UPS OEM partners, BC 2 AI delivers AI pulse-ready performance and runtime assurance in the same footprint as traditional IT applications. Competing solutions can require 2 to 4 times more space to meet AI’s power surges (often up to 150% of UPS rated capacity) while BC 2 AI leverages NiZn’s superior power density to deliver required pulse power with minimal footprint expansion. The result is a smarter, more efficient power architecture that lowers upfront CAPEX, reduces lifetime OPEX, and advances data center sustainability goals.

“AI is transforming the very foundation of data centers, creating new challenges that legacy technologies cannot solve,” said Tod Higinbotham, CEO of ZincFive. “With BC 2 AI, we are delivering a safe, sustainable, and future-ready power solution designed to handle the most demanding AI workloads while continuing to support traditional IT backup. This is a defining moment not just for ZincFive, but for the entire data center industry as it adapts to the AI era.”

As ZincFive technology becomes increasingly recognized and deployed worldwide, the company has earned global distinction including TIME’s 2025 World’s and America’s Top GreenTech Companies lists, the 2024 Edison Award™, CleanTech Breakthrough’s 2024 Overall Innovation of the Year, a finalist spot in the 2023 S&P Platts Global Energy Awards, and several other notable industry honors.

