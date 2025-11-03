LPA Expands Regional Relationship with U.S.-based Membership Warehouse Operator Through New 15-Year Lease in Colombia

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSE American: LPA) (together with its subsidiaries, “LPA” or the “Company”), a leading developer, owner and manager of Class A industrial and logistics real estate across Latin America, announced today the signing of a new long-term lease with a premier U.S.-based membership warehouse club operator. This agreement strengthens LPA’s regional relationship with the client, which initially partnered with the Company in Costa Rica and is now expanding its operations in Colombia.

The 15-year lease encompasses approximately 97,250 square feet in Building 300 at Parque Logístico Calle 80, located in Bogotá’s most strategic and modern logistics corridor. With this lease, the flagship park will achieve 100% occupancy, solidifying LPA’s position as top-tier logistics real estate provider in Colombia’s capital city, serving a market with over 11 million people. The lease reflects current market rates, supported by favorable market fundamentals such as minimal new supply over the past two years, a resilient consumer sector, improving market sentiment, and the platform’s capacity to seamlessly serve multinational clients across multiple countries.

“This agreement reflects the continued trust of one of our most established regional clients and their confidence in LPA’s reputation for delivering best-in-class logistics solutions,” said Guillermo Zarco, Country Manager for LPA Colombia. “Their expansion in Colombia alongside LPA, emphasizes the strategic significance of Parque Logístico Calle 80 within the broader supply chain network.”

“This strengthened, direct client relationship highlights the importance of long-term regional partnerships,” said Esteban Saldarriaga, CEO of LPA. “Our collaborations with leading global operators showcase LPA’s ability to effectively anticipate growth needs and deliver advanced, institutional-quality facilities through our unique regional platform, facilitating efficient operations across multiple markets.”

Parque Logístico Calle 80 will serve as a modern logistics hub supporting the client’s retail operations throughout Colombia. The new lease aligns with LPA’s broader strategy of partnering with high-quality multinational tenants to ensure long-term stability and value creation across its Latin American property portfolio.

About Logistic Properties of the Americas

Logistic Properties of the Americas is a leading developer, owner, and manager of institutional quality industrial and logistics real estate in high-growth and high-barrier-to-entry markets in Central and South America. LPA’s customers are multinational and regional e-commerce retailers, third-party logistic operators, business-to-business distributors, and retail distribution companies among others. LPA expects to continue its future growth with strong client relationships, and insight into and through the acquisition and development of high-quality, strategically located facilities in its target markets. As of June 30, 2025, LPA’s operating and development portfolio was comprised of 33 logistics facilities in Costa Rica, Colombia and Peru totaling approximately 536,000 square meters (or approximately 5.8 million sq. ft.) of gross leasable area. For more information visit https://ir.lpamericas.com

