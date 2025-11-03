Toast and Uber Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Restaurants Drive Guest Demand

BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), today announced a multi-year strategic global partnership focused on product innovation and go-to-market initiatives designed to help restaurants grow their businesses and better serve guests.

Beginning in the United States and Canada, Toast and Uber will deepen their integration to deliver innovations designed to help restaurants better manage digital ordering operations, enhance the guest experience, and grow sales. By combining Toast’s market leading point-of-sale offerings with Uber’s delivery and technology network expertise, restaurants will be able to access the best of both companies—generating more revenue, reducing friction, and streamlining operations, all while retaining the choice and flexibility that best suits their needs.

Additionally, to deliver on their shared mission of helping restaurants grow, Toast and Uber will build new tools that enable restaurants to attract new guests and retain existing ones, including offers and advertising integrations. These new tools will enable Toast merchants to run and manage promotions and local advertising on Uber Eats directly from the Toast platform, and will begin rolling out in 2026—simplifying marketing and saving time, while driving incremental demand through Uber’s marketplace.

Working together on joint initiatives such as bundled offers, the companies aim to grow their shared customer base and deliver those customers more revenue at lower cost by providing them with deeply integrated tools and the flexibility needed to run successful first- and third-party ordering channels.

As part of the global partnership, Toast and Uber will implement their existing Uber Eats, Uber Direct, and Toast Delivery Services delivery integrations in Canada, and an Uber Eats integration in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Toast will also make Uber its preferred food delivery marketplace for Toast restaurants globally.

“Toast’s partnership with Uber is focused on jointly creating a more seamless, integrated experience that gives restaurants more control and flexibility to increase revenue, streamline operations, and attract new diners,” said Aman Narang, CEO of Toast. “Together, we are empowering the restaurant community with better technology, more choice, and less friction in support of our mission to help restaurants delight guests, do what they love, and thrive.”

“Toast has built one of the most trusted platforms in restaurant technology, and together we’re making it easier for restaurants to grow on their own terms,” said Susan Anderson, Global Head of Delivery for Uber. “By pairing Toast’s powerful point-of-sale and operations tools with Uber’s delivery expertise and global scale, we’re helping merchants unlock new revenue with less complexity—and giving diners more ways to discover and enjoy the restaurants they love.”

Since 2021, Toast and Uber have partnered to seamlessly deliver orders made through the Uber Eats app and create opportunities that benefit their shared customers. The companies expanded their partnership in 2024, creating an integration between Toast Delivery Services and Uber Direct to allow restaurants across the U.S. to save on delivery fees, expand their delivery radius, and leverage Uber's extensive delivery network.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a comprehensive platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, payments, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. We serve as the restaurant operating system, connecting front-of-house and back-of-house operations across service models including dine-in, takeout, delivery, catering, and retail. Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

About Uber:

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 64 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when Toast or its management is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent the beliefs of Toast and its management at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Toast’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Toast’s business arrangement with Uber Technologies, Inc. and the intended benefits.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Toast’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' in Toast’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Toast’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and Toast’s subsequent SEC filings. Toast can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Toast as of the date hereof, and Toast disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Toast’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

