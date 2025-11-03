Magnachip to Expand Its Industrial IGBT Business Based on Advanced Traction Inverter IGBT Technology Jointly Developed in Strategic Partnership with Hyundai Mobis

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) (“Magnachip” or the “Company”) today announced it has concluded an agreement with Hyundai Mobis Company Limited (hereinafter “MOBIS”) regarding the use of high-performance Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) technology, and plans to expand its business based on this technology. Hyundai Mobis is a global auto parts provider focused on delivering differentiated mobility solutions that combine software and hardware.

IGBTs are power semiconductors used in high-power systems that require both high voltage and high current. According to market research firm Omdia, the global IGBT market value exceeded $11 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from $12.3 billion in 2025 to $16.9 billion by 2028.

IGBTs used in traction inverters targeted for hybrid electric vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs) are experiencing rapid market growth. Since the efficiency and reliability of IGBTs significantly impact inverter performance, only a few power industry market leaders can offer the stable mass-production capabilities required for high-voltage and high-current products that currently lead the market.

Recognizing the increasing importance of internalizing core power semiconductor technologies for traction systems, MOBIS and Magnachip have collaborated since 2015 on the development of IGBTs for traction inverters. Under this partnership, MOBIS has led the structural design, while Magnachip has contributed its expertise primarily in semiconductor process technology. Following system-level evaluation and validation, the two companies recently developed new IGBT products that meet the stringent requirements of EVs. MOBIS currently plans to begin mass production of inverters incorporating these IGBTs in 2026.

Furthermore, Magnachip is leveraging the jointly-developed design technology to drive further development and commercialization of its own IGBT products. As part of these efforts, the Company plans to launch a new series of industrial IGBTs in the first half of next year, in line with its strategy to strengthen technological competitiveness and solidify its position in the global power semiconductor market, with a focus on the industrial, AI, and renewable energy markets.

“This strategic partnership marks an important step in advancing our IGBT capabilities,” said Camillo Martino, CEO of Magnachip. “The development of our new seventh-generation IGBT product family significantly enhances our portfolio and positions us to compete more effectively in high-performance, premium markets. Magnachip is actively targeting high-value opportunities in industrial, AI and renewable energy applications, which we expect to represent a larger share of our product mix in the coming years.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations and statements are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "will," "will be," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "believe(s)," "intend," "predict," "potential," "future," "strategy," "opportunity" and similar words or phrases or the negatives of these words or phrases. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to: the impact of changes in macroeconomic conditions, including those caused by or related to recent trade and tariff actions announced by the U.S. globally and the related retaliatory tariffs and disruptions in supply chains and global trade as a result thereof, inflation, potential recessions or other deteriorations, economic instability or civil unrest; geopolitical conflicts, including between Russia-Ukraine and between Israel-Hamas and sustained military action and conflict in the Red Sea; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions that may impact our ability to deliver our products or affect the price of components, which may lead to an increase in our costs and impact demand for our products from customers who are similarly affected by such capacity constraints or disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely acceptance of our designs by customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; our ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry-wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; overcapacity within the industry or at Magnachip; effective and cost-efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses that can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us, our customers and our distributors; change to or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip’s products; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2025, and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on Magnachip’s website. These reports are available at www.magnachip.com or www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

