CUNA Strategic Services Announces Huloop Automation as Latest Alliance Provider Driving Efficiency Through Work Intelligence and Automation for Credit Unions

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUNA Strategic Services (CSS) announces its new alliance with HuLoop Automation, a leader in AI-powered work intelligence for financial institutions. This new relationship will broaden usage of HuLoop’s tools among credit unions, empowering them to boost efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve member experience through its innovative solution portfolio.

“The new alliance between HuLoop and CUNA Strategic Services will help credit unions leverage high impact AI technology that makes a real difference for both employees and members,” said Barb Lowman, President of CUNA Strategic Services. “Credit unions of all sizes and demographics are prioritizing work automation – especially when it comes to mundane, repetitive tasks; embracing the need to harness technology to enhance, not replace, the human touch that defines their member-focused mission.”

HuLoop, with its Unified Work Intelligence Platform, offers the ideal solution for credit unions looking to invest in AI. Its human-in-the-loop design philosophy liberates credit union workers to focus on more valuable work.

“The credit union industry is a strategically important vertical for us, especially as credit unions are particularly eager to adopt tools that will improve efficiency, optimize costs, and enhance the member experience,” said Todd P. Michaud, President & CEO of HuLoop Automation. “We create industry relevant use cases to supercharge credit union employees. HuLoop understands that high efficiency work intelligence and automation solutions should empower people-centric interactions with members.”

HuLoop’s unified Work Intelligence platform helps credit unions boost efficiency while keeping members at the center. Intelligent Productivity Discovery pinpoints process bottlenecks across lending, deposits, and operations. Intelligent Workflow Orchestration streamlines approvals and exception handling. Intelligent Process Automation removes repetitive work so employees can focus on members. Intelligent Document Processing extracts and validates data from forms and statements with accuracy. Intelligent Test Automation ensures every update to core and digital systems works flawlessly. Together, these capabilities help credit unions deliver faster, smarter, and more consistent service.

Through CUNA Strategic Services, credit unions interested in partnering with HuLoop Automation will enjoy exclusive benefits, including free implementation, training, and preferred pricing on HuLoop’s technology suite. The solution is easy to implement, cost-effective, and fully supported by HuLoop’s training and customer success teams. Together, CSS and HuLoop are helping credit unions innovate, improve member satisfaction and prepare for the future of work.

About CUNA Strategic Services

CUNA Strategic Services develops strategic alliance relationships to offer quality products and services to your credit union that contribute to your bottom line, add to your peace of mind, and enhance your relationships. The company is jointly owned by America’s Credit Unions and the state leagues. For more information, visit www.cunastrategicservices.com.

About HuLoop Automation

HuLoop Automation is a comprehensive AI-based future of work platform for financial institutions, retailers, and other industries, providing organizations of all sizes with industry-specific tools that streamline work, automate manual processes, and increase efficiency. Driven by its "human-in-the-loop" philosophy, HuLoop Automation is dedicated to improving the workers' experience by giving them more time to be more productive.